Offaly U-20 hurling team named for showdown with surprise packets Kildare

THE Offaly team has been named for Tuesday evening's big Leinster U-20 Hurling Championship quarter-final clash with Kildare in O'Connor Park – a 7.30pm throw in.

Kildare recorded a stunning win over Wexford last week and Offaly will be on high alert for their visit to Tullamore. While Kildare have had some fine minor teams in recent years, their win over Wexford was still an upset and Offaly will have to produce a very good performance to advance.

Gary Cahill's team features an Offaly senior hurler, Killian Sampson at centre half back while Charlie Mitchell has been drafted up from last year's minor team and will play at corner forward. Offaly were well beaten by Kilkenny in the 2020 Leinster minor hurling final a couple of weeks ago while some of his team mates are on the subs bench – Mark Troy, Sam Bourke, Joseph Hoctor and Luke Carey.

The team includes Tullamore man Luke Egan at wing back. Egan had been on the Offaly U-20 football panel as well earlier in the season but opted for hurling after the U-20 football management told him that he must pick one code.

Offaly have been working very hard at underage level in recent years and it will be interesting to see how this team performs. Despite Kildare's win over Wexford, Offaly will be fancing their chances of advancing.

No tickets are available for the match but it can be streamed on inplayer.com/offalygaafaithfultv/ for €5. Dublin await the winners in the semi-final while Galway will face the victors of Laois and Kilkenny in the other semi-final – the semi-finals take place on July 20.

OFFALY: Adam Fitzgerald (Birr); Peter Cleary (Shinrone), Padraic Watkins (Birr), Conor Hardiman (Kinnitty); Luke Egan (Tullamore), Killian Sampson (Shinrone), Dara Maher (Shinrone); Joe Ryan (Birr), Cian Burke (Coolderry); Tom Dooley (Seir Kieran), Jack Screeney (Kilcormac-Killoughey), DJ McLoughlin (Shinrone); Charlie Mitchell (Kilcormac-Killoughey), Luke Nolan (Birr), Niall Lyons (Birr). Subs – Mark Troy (Durrow), Aaron Flanagan (Clodiagh Gaels), Sam Bourke (Durrow), Joseph Hoctor (Carrig-Riverstown), Luke Carey (Seir Kieran), Ronan Cleary (Ballinamere), Shane Ryan (Coolderry), Gearoid McCormack (Coolderry), Dylan Hand (Kilcormac-Killoughey).