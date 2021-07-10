Offaly find out opponents for Christy Ring Cup semi-final

Offaly face Wicklow in Christy Ring Cup semi-final

Ben Conneely.

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

Email:

kevin@tullamoretribune.ie

OFFALY senior hurlers have been drawn against Wicklow in the semi-finals of the Christy Ring Cup. They will meet on July 24/25 with the other semi-final between Derry and the winners of Roscommon and Sligo on the same weekend.

Offaly will be unbackable favourites to advance to the final. A second string Offaly side destroyed Wicklow in the National Hurling League Division 2A a few weeks ago and it is almost inconceivable that their first choice side can lose – even if Wicklow will be much more up for a championship tussle.

Offaly secured their semi-final place with a 2-39 to 2-17 win over Sligo a week ago. It was a far from perfect performance by Offaly, particularly in the first half but they did what they had to do and the manner of victory didn't really matter while they did play some very good hurling on the day.

The challenge for Offaly manager Michael Fennelly will be to get them fully focused for the Wicklow game. Offaly are hot favourites to win the Christy Ring Cup and displayed significant improvement as they won promotion to Division 1 in the National Hurling League this year.

Dates, times and venues will be confirmed on Monday. The final is on Saturday, July 31.

