Tullamore cruise past Ferbane in dominant performance

Tullamore 2-7

Ferbane 1-4

The score-line in this game flattered Ferbane more than a little as Tullamore dominated throughout and had the title wrapped up long before Ferbane hit some consolation scores late on.

Tullamore were fitter and quicker throughout and won almost every 50 /50 ball over the hour, with only the free count in Ferbane’s favour, some of which looked to be given out of sympathy such was Tullamore’s dominance.

The first half certainly belonged to Tullamore as they scored 2-3 to no reply. In fact it wasn’t until the 40th minute, that Ferbane were on target with a point from a free.

Jason Hogan put Tullamore in the driving seat at the end of the first quarter when he fisted to the net to put Tullamore in front by 1-3 to no score.

A similar goal followed ten minutes from the break when Mark Hayes also finished to the net with his fist, after Tullamore had again stretched the Ferbane defence.

With twenty minutes remaining, Tullamore looked to be virtually assured of victory as they led to 2-6 to 0-1 and scores were looking very scarce for Ferbane.

Tullamore’s final point came with seven minutes to go from Paul Norton as his side led by 11 points.

Ferbane didn’t give up though and three minutes from the end George Digan finished to the net to give the score-line a little more respectability before two late points left just six points between the sides a.

Over the hour, Tullamore were far fitter and quicker but only had to play in fits and starts to ensure victory.

At midfield, Kieran Hogan rolled back the years, and his captain’s victory speech claimed it was his final game for the club, and he certainly played his part.

There were a number of notable performances for Tullamore with Keelan Galvin and Ryan Sheerin impressing in defence while Paul Norton, Mark Hayes, Jason Hogan and Sean McCabe all had their moment in attack.

It wasn’t Ferbane’s day but George Digan ensured they game was closer in the end while Ronan Cassidy came up with some good saves to keep his side in the game, when under pressure.

Scorers:

Tullamore: Jason Hogan 1-1, Mark Hayes 1-0, Paul Norton 02, Ryan Sheerin 0-2 (one free and one 45), Sean McCabe and Keelan Galvin 0-1 each.

Ferbane: George Digan 1-1 (one free), Enda Coughlan 0-2 (one free,) one mark, John Mollen 0-1,

Tullamore: Eon Griffin; Sean Keane, Eoghan Geoghegan, Eoin O’Connor; Timmy Molloy, Keelan Galvin, Ryan Sheerin; Kieran Hogan, Donnchadh Corcoran; Michael Feeley, Paul Norton, Sean McCabe; Shane Martin, Jason Hogan, Mark Hayes. Subs: Paul Kelly for Mark Hayes, Brian O’Reilly for Jason Hogan, Mark Bannon for Sean McCabe, Dermot Feery for Timmy Molloy, Adam Kearney for Michael Feeley.

Ferbane: Ronan Cassidy; Darren Kelly, Joe Butler, David Wren; George Murray, Colin Egan, Brian Gilligan; George Digan, Enda Coughlan; Darrgh M Flynn, Diarmuid Carroll, Sean Feighery; Darren Digan, Declan Killian, John Dooley. Subs: John Mollen for Darragh Flynn, Callum Woods for Darren Digan.

Referee: Mark Fallon