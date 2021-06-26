Offaly footballer shows his class day before championship opener

Just 24 hours before Offaly take on Louth in the Leinster Football Championship, one of the Faithful panellists took time out to support his local club.
St Broughan's GAA, the underage incorporation of Bracknagh, Clonbullogue and Walsh Island, thanked Bracknagh senior player Ciaran 'Chillie' Donnelly for turning up to U7 training on Saturday morning, much to the delight of the next generation of Offaly stars.
"Go raibh míle maith agat to Ciaran Donnelly who came down to help with the U7s training in Bracknagh this morning.
"Best of luck Chillie , Peter Cunningham and Ian Duffy vs Louth tomorrow."
Chillie will start on the bench for John Maughan's men, as will Walsh Island's Ian Duffy on Sunday afternoon in Navan.
Donnelly's Bracknagh clubmate Peter Cunningham has been named to start in midfield against Mickey Harte's outfit.
