Offaly team announced for big Louth game

THE Offaly team has been announced for Sunday's Leinster Senior Football Championship showdown with Louth.

In a surprise move midfielder Eoin Carroll is left off with Edenderry's Jordan Hayes named at midfield. Carroll's younger brother Bill is named at wing forward with Shane Horan moved to centre half forward.

There had been speculation that the veteran Niall McNamee was in contention for a starting place but he is once again named among the subs. The Rhode attacker has made a great impact this year coming on as a sub, helping driving Offaly to promotion to Division of the National Football League. He is certain to be introduced at some stage and it will depend on how Offaly are going – he came on in the first half of last Saturday's heavy Division 3 league final defeat by Derry while Eoin Carroll was replaced during the first half.

Johnny Moloney returned from injury last Saturday, coming on during the second half after missing some game time because of injury. He has not been named on the starting team but is likely to see action in this one. Clara's Carl Stewart has again been named at centre half back and apart from Eoin Carroll's ommision, there are no real surprises on the Offaly team.

It remains to be seen if the team starts and lines out as selected. The Offaly management have occasionally made late changes to the announced team this year and that could happen again here.

Sunday's game takes place in Navan at 1.30pm and Offaly are slight favourites to advance despite a bad day at the office against Derry.



OFFALY: Paddy Dunican (Shamrocks); James Lalor (Raheen), Eoin Rigney (Rhode), Niall Darby (Rhode); Colm Doyle (Clara), Carl Stewart (Clara), David Dempsey (Ballycommon); Peter Cunningham (Bracknagh), Jordan Hayes (Edenderry); Bill Carroll (Cappincur), Shane Horan (Kilmaccud Crokes), Anton Sullivan (Rhode); Bernard Allen (Tubber), Cian Farrell (Edenderry), Ruari McNamee (Rhode). Subs – Ian Duffy (Walsh Island), Eoin Carroll (Cappincur), Johnny Moloney (Tullamore), Jack Quinn (Ballycumber), Cian Donohue (St Brigid's), Mark Abbott (Edenderry), Ciaran Donnelly (Bracknagh), Joe Maher (Ferbane), Cathal Mangan (Kilclonfert), Niall McNamee (Rhode), Aaron Leavy (Tullamore).