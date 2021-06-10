100 lucky supporters win right to see crunch Offaly football game

Kilcormac/Killoughey club man Brendan Monaghan watching Offaly beat Down in hurling last Sunday. Brendan has won the right to buy a ticket for this Saturday's big football game.
100 lucky supporters have won the right to purchase tickets for Saturday's crunch National Football League Division 3 semi-final against Fermanagh in Tullamore.
200 supporters will be allowed at the game and the Offaly GAA County Board decided to give supporters an opportunity to get their hands on 100 of them – Fermanagh will get a small portion while Offaly are likely to give others to players and officials.
They invited supporters to enter a draw for the right to purchase a ticket. There were over 1,500 entrants and the 100 names were announced on Wednesday night.
The supporters come from all over the county and it will be the first time for most to see an Offaly football game live in well over a year.
Saturday's game will be Offaly's biggest one of the year, and indeed a number of years. While a Leinster Senior Football Championship date against Louth is just around the corner, promotion to Division 2 would make the season a great success.
Offaly have performed very well to date, qualifying for the semi-final with wins over Wicklow, Limerick and Tipperary. Fermanagh represents a great chance for them to go up and it throws in at 6pm.
The 100 names drawn were:
Ada Foy
Adam Johnson
Aisling Carroll
Andrew Lindsay
Angela Conroy
Austin O'Brien
Brendan Monaghan
Brian Crombie
Bridie Flynn
Carmel Flynn
Catriona Buckley
Christian Taylor
Cian Johnson
Ciara Duignan
Ciara Eccles
Ciaran Doyle
Claire Kearns
Colm Daly
Damien Flynn
Damien Minnock
Dan Geraghty
Darragh Brereton
Darragh Flynn
Darragh O'Brien
Darren Sheridan
David Boland
Declan Curley
Declan Fogarty
Derek Larkin
Derek Walsh
Donal Egan
Donal Molloy
Dylan Buckley
Edel Gunning Quinn
Eithne O'Byrne
Eugene McDermott
Eve Dunne
Fergal Smyth
Fionn Kilmurray
Gareth Lenehan
Gerard Cleary
Gerry Robbins
Gerry Treacy
Gillian Sweeney-Noonan
Helen Flynn
Jack Naughton
James Byrne
James O'Brien
Jay McCann
Jimmy Brophy
Joe Carroll
John Guing
John Hackett
John Jones
John Kenny
John Sweeney
John Teehan
Johnny Mooney
Kieran Kelly
Lisa Fleming
Margaret Kelly
Marian Dolan
Martina Spain
Matt Bolger
Maureen Whelan
Michael Daly
Mickey Mills
Mickey White
Mikey Cunningham
Mossy Clavin
Niall Keegan
Noel Corrigan
Oonagh Mulligan
Paddy Carroll
Paraic Deering
Pat Mangan
Patsy Phibbs
Paul Flynn
Pauline Daly
Peter Delaney
Peter Ging
Philip Barron
Philip Lawlor
Ray Quinn
Roddy Molloy
Roisin Mannion
David Gallagher
Ron Handy
Rory Heffernan
Rosemarie Langtry
Sandra Crerand
Sean Mulligan
Sean Hoey
Shona Stewart
Sinead Keenaghan
Siobhan K
Sophie Collies
Stephen Murphy
Tina Farrelly
More News
Ronan Loughnane, left, and Ben Murphy of Ireland U20 during the match between Ireland U20 and Leinster A at Energia Park in Dublin in May. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Eight houses in Offaly will go up for sale in an online auction later this month.
CLICK ON THE NEXT > ABOVE TO GO THROUGH THE PROPERTIES
3 Chancery Park Downs, Tullamore, Co Offaly is a semi-detached three bedroom house is up for sale with a guide price of €178,000.
CLICK ON THE NEXT > TO GO THROUGH ALL THE PROPERTIES
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.