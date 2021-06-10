100 lucky supporters win right to see crunch Offaly football game

100 lucky supporters have won the right to purchase tickets for Saturday's crunch National Football League Division 3 semi-final against Fermanagh in Tullamore.

200 supporters will be allowed at the game and the Offaly GAA County Board decided to give supporters an opportunity to get their hands on 100 of them – Fermanagh will get a small portion while Offaly are likely to give others to players and officials.

They invited supporters to enter a draw for the right to purchase a ticket. There were over 1,500 entrants and the 100 names were announced on Wednesday night.

The supporters come from all over the county and it will be the first time for most to see an Offaly football game live in well over a year.

Saturday's game will be Offaly's biggest one of the year, and indeed a number of years. While a Leinster Senior Football Championship date against Louth is just around the corner, promotion to Division 2 would make the season a great success.

Offaly have performed very well to date, qualifying for the semi-final with wins over Wicklow, Limerick and Tipperary. Fermanagh represents a great chance for them to go up and it throws in at 6pm.

The 100 names drawn were:

Ada Foy

Adam Johnson

Aisling Carroll

Andrew Lindsay

Angela Conroy

Austin O'Brien

Brendan Monaghan

Brian Crombie

Bridie Flynn

Carmel Flynn

Catriona Buckley

Christian Taylor

Cian Johnson

Ciara Duignan

Ciara Eccles

Ciaran Doyle

Claire Kearns

Colm Daly

Damien Flynn

Damien Minnock

Dan Geraghty

Darragh Brereton

Darragh Flynn

Darragh O'Brien

Darren Sheridan

David Boland

Declan Curley

Declan Fogarty

Derek Larkin

Derek Walsh

Donal Egan

Donal Molloy

Dylan Buckley

Edel Gunning Quinn

Eithne O'Byrne

Eugene McDermott

Eve Dunne

Fergal Smyth

Fionn Kilmurray

Gareth Lenehan

Gerard Cleary

Gerry Robbins

Gerry Treacy

Gillian Sweeney-Noonan

Helen Flynn

Jack Naughton

James Byrne

James O'Brien

Jay McCann

Jimmy Brophy

Joe Carroll

John Guing

John Hackett

John Jones

John Kenny

John Sweeney

John Teehan

Johnny Mooney

Kieran Kelly

Lisa Fleming

Margaret Kelly

Marian Dolan

Martina Spain

Matt Bolger

Maureen Whelan

Michael Daly

Mickey Mills

Mickey White

Mikey Cunningham

Mossy Clavin

Niall Keegan

Noel Corrigan

Oonagh Mulligan

Paddy Carroll

Paraic Deering

Pat Mangan

Patsy Phibbs

Paul Flynn

Pauline Daly

Peter Delaney

Peter Ging

Philip Barron

Philip Lawlor

Ray Quinn

Roddy Molloy

Roisin Mannion

David Gallagher

Ron Handy

Rory Heffernan

Rosemarie Langtry

Sandra Crerand

Sean Mulligan

Sean Hoey

Shona Stewart

Sinead Keenaghan

Siobhan K

Sophie Collies

Stephen Murphy

Tina Farrelly