Louth first up for Offaly in Leinster SFC

OFFALY will play Louth in the first round of the Leinster Senior Football Championship, giving manager John Maughan and panel plenty to aim for as they resumed training this week.

The fixtures and venues will be made by Leinster Council next week in the absence of a home and away arrangement between Offaly and Louth, it may be played at a neutral ground.

The winners play Kildare in the quarter-final and with an open draw in the semi-finals, Offaly will be ambitious about what they can achieve.

The provincial championships are scheduled to start on the weekend of June 26/27 with the National Hurling League getting underway on May 8/9 and football a week later.

With a very condensed calendar because of the late start, Offaly are in a split National Football League Division 3 with Wicklow, Limerick and Tipperary. They were provisionally fixed to play Wicklow away on May 16, Limerick at home on May 22 and Tipperary away on May 29.

Offaly senior hurlers will learn their Christy Ring Cup draw tomorrow morning when it is made at a meeting of the GAA's Competition Control Committee.

2021 Leinster Senior Football Championshp Draw

First round

Offaly v Louth

Wicklow v Wexford

Carlow v Longford

Quarter-finals

Kildare v Offaly or Louth

Dublin v Wicklow or Wexford

Laois v Westmeath

Meath v Carlow or Longford

Meanwhile the draw for the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship was also made this morning and is:

Quarter-Finals

Dublin v Antrim

Wexford v Laois

Semi-finals

Kilkenny v Wexford or Laois

Galway v Dublin or Antrim.