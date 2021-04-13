2020 Leinster minor finals will go ahead

THE 2020 Leinster minor football and hurling finals will be made a priority by Leinster Council as soon as the go ahead is given by the Government for games to resume. Underage teams are allowed back training at the end of this month and there are hopes that competitive action may be permitted shortly after that.

Offaly have qualified for both finals where they will meet Meath in football and Kilkenny in the hurling.

Both teams had performed really well at the end of last year to reach the finals but new Covid-19 restrictions forced both championships onto hold. In minor football, Offaly beat Wicklow and Kildare to reach the final while the minor hurlers built up real momentum with wins over Laois, Kildare and Westmeath.

However, it is looking likely that the championships won't be completed befopre the Leaving Certificate in June. Chairman of Leinster Council Pat Teehan admitted on Monday: “It is unlikely they will be played before the Leaving Certificate unless there is a sudden change.”.

The plan is to give counties three weeks notice to prepare for them but Mr Teehan stressed that it all depends on the circumstances and the way the Government allows them back.

Their priority is to play last year's two Leinster minor and the U-20 hurling final before this year's competitions start while the All-Ireland series will go ahead in both.

Once the Government gives an indication of the resumption of activity, Leinster Council will quickly draw up plans for last year's and this year's competitions. However, this year's competitions will have to be planned in conjunction with the other provinces. “Last year's will be finished,” Mr Teehan promised.