Offaly GAA's 'Walk for Club and County' taking place this Saturday

A fund-raising event organised by Offaly GAA in conjunction with Club Faithful and all the GAA Clubs in the county is currently underway.

With Covid-19 restrictions preventing the annual ‘Grand Canal Walk’ from taking place, the County Board have instead scheduled a ‘Walk for Club & County’ on this coming Saturday, 27th March. Donations are currently being accepted through the www.grandcanalwalk.ie website and all money raised will be split 50/50 between Offaly GAA and the Clubs.

Over 100 people have signed up to take part in a manner which complies with Covid-19 guidelines. They include many well-known former and current players, referees and club stalwarts.