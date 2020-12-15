Maughan and Fennelly appointed as Offaly senior managers

JOHN Maughan and Michael Fennelly have been reappointed as the Offaly senior football and hurling managers.

Their appointment was announced by the Offaly GAA County Board this evening. Mayo man Maughan will be doing his third season as manager – he had cast doubts about the future after Offaly were beaten by Kildare in the Leinster Senior Football Championship but within days of that, the word about his intentions were positive,

Maughan was a successful Mayo manager, leading them to the brink of All-Ireland glory and he has also managed Clare, Fermanagh and Roscommon. He has proven to be a popular Offaly manager and will be trying to introduce young players next season as they aim for promotion in Division 3 of the National Football League and championship progress.

A brilliant hurler with Kilkenny and Ballyhale Shamrocks, Michael Fennelly's appointment for a second season as senior hurling manager was also anticipated. Offaly failed in their primary aims this season of promotion from Division 2A of the National Hurling League and winning hurling's third tier, the Christy Ring Cup. Their Christy Ring Cup semi-final defeat by Down was a particularly hard pill to swallow but with Covid-19 playing havoc with preparations, it was only fair that a manager be given another chance.

Their backroom teams have not been announced yet. Both managers had comprehensive support packages in place but with Offaly GAA suffering a near €260,000 loss in this Covid-19 hit year, cut backs may be demanded in this arena.