Busy end of season schedule for Offaly's last inter-county teams

THE remaining Offaly GAA teams are facing into a busy December period after the Government gave the GAA the go ahead to resume their inter-county U-20 and Minor Championships.

The decision was made earlier this week in the wake of country returning to level three Covid-19 restrictions.

It means that Offaly U-20 hurlers and minor footballers and hurlers all face big clashes in the coming weeks.

Leinster Council will run off those championships until the semi-final stage with the finals scheduled to take place in the first week of the new year.

Offaly minor hurlers had a very good win over Laois in the first round and they travel to Newbridge for their quarter-final clash against Kildare on Sunday., December 13 – a 12 noon throw in.

The semi-final will be against Dublin or Westmeath on Sunday, December 20 at 12.30pm – it will be at the venue of a lower tier county, meaning that Offaly will have a home game if they win and they face Dublin. The final is fixed for Sunday, January 13.

The minor footballers play their first game against Wicklow in the quarter-final in Tullamore on Saturday, Decemeber 12 at 12.30pm with the winners playing Kildare or Louth a week later. The final is on Sunday, January 3.

The U-20 hurlers are also out on Saturday, December 12, playing Dublin in Birr at 12.30pm. They rallied well in the second half to beat Westmeath in the first round and Wexford await the winners of them and Dublin in the semi-final on Friday, December 18 – the semi-final will be played under lights in Carlow and will be televised live on TG4. The final is also on January 3.

