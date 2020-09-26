Shinrone run riot in second half to reach Intermediate Final

Shinrone 4-14

St Rynagh’s 1-16

An early second-half blitz from Shinrone ensured they will contest the Intermediate hurling final after a lively encounter in O’Connor Park this evening.

St Rynagh’s had got a slightly upper hand at the end of the first half and led at the interval by 1-10 to 1-7 and were marginally the better side.

However, that changed in dramatic fashion in the next quarter as Shinrone added three goals to take a commanding lead.

The opening 10 minutes in particular in the second half was when the real damage was done and St Rynagh’s never recovered.

Shinrone had drawn level with a goal from David Murray with the second half just three minutes old.

St Rynagh’s only managed one point in the opening quarter of the half through their chief marksman Ger Scales.

Shinrone, on the other hand, hit a rich scoring form and their third goal came when Brian Loughnane flicked to the net with 37 minutes played.

A minute after that, Shane Sampson drove a free to the net from distance and Shinrone were in front by 4-7 to 1-11 and in the driving seat.

Shinrone continued to dominate after that and added a further 7 points to 0-5 from St Rynagh’s to comfortably seal a place in the final.

SCORERS:

Shinrone: Shane Sampson 1-4 (four frees), David Murray 1-4, Brian Loughnane 1-1, Barry McNamara 1-0, Dara Maher 0-2 (one free), Paul Cleary, Darren Crean and Eamonn Cleary (free) 0-1 each.

St Rynaghs: Ger Scales 1-12 (six frees, two 65s), Darrell Gaughan, Oisin Hickey, Eoin Woods and Donal Og Moran 0-1 each.

TEAMS

Shinrone: Eamonn Cleary; Shane Carroll, Eoin Cleary, Ronan O’Meara; Sean Liffey, Colin O’Meara, Peter Cleary; Darren Crean, Liam Clohessy; Dara Maher, David Murray, Barry McNamara; Paul Cleary, Brian Loughnane, Shane Sampson. Sub: Damien Loughnane for Shane Sampson (60 mins).

St Rynagh’s: David Cox; Callum Flannery, Kelin Rigney, Fergal Hanamy; Damien McLoughlin, Joe White, Timmy Cox; Michael McLoughlin, Evan Houlihane; Ger Rafferty, Jerome Flannery, Oisin Hickey; Ger Scales, Eoin Woods, Darrell Gaughan. Sub: Donal Og Moran for Evan Houlihan (12 mins).

Referee: Shane Guinan (Drumcullen).