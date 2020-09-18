St Rynagh’s hold off spirited Clonbullogue comeback to book final spot 

St Rynagh’s 1-9

Clonbullogue 1-7

ST Rynagh’s held off a second half revival from Clonbullogue to reach the Intermediate Football Championship final following a hard-fought two-point win in Croghan tonight.

St Rynagh’s played all the football in the first half and led at the break by 1-5 to 0-1.

However, Clonbullogue turned the game on its head shortly after the restart and a goal from Ruairi O’Neill three minutes into the second half suddenly gave them hope.

There was just two points between the teams with just over ten minutes left when Gary Mahon turned the tide for St Rynagh’s with two quick points after they had been scoreless for over twenty minutes.

Clonbullogue didn’t give up though and St Rynagh’s had to endure one or two scares in the closing minutes before being assured of a county final appearance.

The game was an entertaining affair and was hard fought, with a good physical battle throughout.

However, St Rynagh’s earned the win through a more consistent performance over the hour in what was a keenly contest and lively encounter.

Scorers

St Rynagh’s: Gary Mahon 0-4 (two frees), Graham Lynch 1-0, Joseph O’Connor 0-2 (frees), Dermot Shortt 0-2, Eoghan Flynn 0-1.

Clonbullogue: Peter Byrne 1-0, Shane O’Brien 0-2, Jack McEvoy 0-2 (frees), Greg Quinn, Sean Foran, Tommy Dempsey 0-1 each.

THE TEAMS

St Rynagh’s: Evan Conroy; Ivan Hanamy, Tomas Flaherty, Fergal Hanamy; Dermot Shortt, Jospeh O’Connor, Ronan Butler; Ger Rafferty, Sean Dolan; Donal Moran, Darragh Tierney, Eoghan Flynn; Sean Hanamy, Graham Lynch, Gary Mahon. Subs: Joe Carroll for Eoghan Flynn (42 mins), Stephen Clancy for Donal Moran (48 mins), Dean Flynn for Gary Mahon (63 mins).

Clonbullogue: Cian Cocoran; Jamie Quinn, Eoghan McEvoy, Shane Furey; Peter Byrne, Ian Cury, Thomas Morrissey; James Byrne, Ciaran Maher; Cian O’Neill, Shane O’Brien, Peter Bennett; Ruairi O’Neill, Jack McEvoy, Eddie Bennett. Subs: Greg Quinn for James Byrne (26 mins), Lee Dempsey for Cian O’Neill (40 mins), Sean Foran for Ciaran Maher (57 mins), Tommy Dempsey for Greg Quinn (59 mins).

Referee: Ger Keyes (Shamrocks).