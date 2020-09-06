Edenderry pushed all the way before booking semi-final berth

Edenderry 2-17

Bracknagh 3-10



Edenderry joined title favourites Ferbane from Group 1 in this year's Offaly Senior Football Championship semi finals after their 2-17 to 3-10 win over Bracknagh in O’Connor Park

Led by Cian Farrell and Alex Kenny in attack, who finished with 1-10 between them the Reds made it 2 wins from 3 in the group stages of this year'ss championship to book a semi final date with neighbours and rivals Rhode in two weeks time.

Bracknagh held their own for long periods of the game but 1-2 from Farrell in the first few minutes of the second half ultimately proved crucial, pushing the lead from two points to seven heading into the last twenty minutes.

Goals from Bracknagh captain Peter and younger brother Mickey Cunningham reduced the gap back to three points heading into the last couple of minutes of the game, but Kenny and a long range free from Farrell deep into injury time ensured a four point victory for the Reds.



Teams and Scorers:

Edenderry: Shane Cummins; Adam Mahon, Eoin Dunne, Breen Nolan; Lee Pearson (0-1), Stephen Guing, Rory Egan (1-0); Jordan Hayes, David Moloney (0-2, 1f); Ciaran Farrell, Ciaran Breen, Sean Doyle (0-3, 1f) Alex Kenny (0-5) Mark Abbott, Cian Farrell (1-4, 3f) Subs: Eoin Farrell for Egan (Blood 33-36), E.Farrell for Pearson (Blood 39-42) Keith McGuinness for Lawton (47m), E. Farrell for Nolan (47m)

Bracknagh: Lee Farrell; Dave Costello, Fiona Dempsey, Jim Hendy; Eoin Hyland, Ciaran Donnelly, Anthony Cunningham (0-1); Peter Cunningham (1-1), Jason Dempsey (0-1); William Downing (0-1), Joe Costello (0-1), Darren Kelly; Robin Galbraith, Jamie Sheridan, Mickey Cunningham (2-5, 3f, 1mark) Subs: Dale Sheridan for Hyland (36m), Eddie Mather for Dowling (41m)

Referee:Chris Dwyer (Clara).