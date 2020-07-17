Still all to play for

Colaiste Choilm Tullamore 2-3

Cnoc Mhuire Granard 0-5

WHILE a lot of work remains to be done, the odds favour Colaiste Choilm, Tullamore at half time of the Leinster Colleges |SF "B" final in Cusack Park, Mullingar.

They lead by 2-2 to 0-5 having played against the wind and the difference has been their two goals - the first came from Luke Egan in the 11th minute and gave them a 1-0 to 0-2 lead against the run of play. Micheal Hynes was wide with a Granard penalty and Colaiste Choilm made an important breakthrough when a speculative shot from wing back Cathal Ryan in injury time gave them that half time lead.

It is a decent, competitive game of football with rain and wind making conditions difficult.