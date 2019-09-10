St. Sinchill's and Kilcormac-Killoughey do battle in Junior A decider

St.Sinchills and Kilcormac/Killoughey will go head to head on Sunday, September 15 at 4pm in the Junior A camogie final of 2019.

St.Sinchills go into the final with a clean sweep of their games having defeated Naomh Brid, Kinnitty and Kilcormac/Killoughey in the group stages.

St.Sinchills also defeated Kinnitty in their semi-final game on a scoreline of 3-16 to 1-5. This is St.Sinchills' first time in the junior final since 2016 where they were defeated by St.Cillians.

It has been 11 years since St.Sinchills won the junior title in 2008 and the black and amber side also won the title in 2002.

Joined with Kinnitty underage, the club recently won the U16 B Cup final as the club goes from strength to strength underage.

The team is fuelled by the Brady sisters with former Offaly senior captains Jean and Lisa Brady along with Karen who won two All-Ireland titles with Offaly. Lauren Keenaghan is a welcome addition back to the team also along with Aoibhinn Walsh who continues to impress.

Kilcormac/Killoughey, on the other hand, have had a more difficult path to their final spot. The double K's defeated Kinnitty and Naomh Brid in the group stages but were defeated by St.Sinchills in round.

KK also had an extremely difficult semi-final game against Naomh Brid where they eventually prevailed. KK are the division 2 league champions also this year having defeated Naomh Brid in the league final. The KK team is a good mixture of experience and youth with sharpshooter Debbie Flynn and experienced defenders Triona McDonald and Lorraine Keena.

There is plenty at stake for both sides as both teams long for silverware. This opportunity will also allow for the winning team to progress into the Leinster junior championship against the Carlow champions and a playoff to secure senior status for 2020. It will be a mouth-watering affair too close to call!