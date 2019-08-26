Offaly Camogie Notes (August 26)

2020 management teams

Applications for inter-county management positions for 2020 are now advertised on the Offaly camogie website for senior, junior, minor and u16 management for 2020. Please log onto our website to download and fill in the application form. Closing date is August 30.

www.offalycamogie.ie/offaly-county-teams/management-teams/

Euromillions

Euro millions draw is back!!

New members €30. Existing members €21. Last week the Euromillions was €91,270,047. If we had won, each member of the syndicate would have collected €372,530.80! Don't miss out and be in the Euromillions draw each week while supporting camogie. Get your ticket now with your local club secretary.