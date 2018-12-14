Venue change for Offaly's O'Byrne Cup clash with Westmeath on Saturday

There has been a change of venue for Offaly's opening game in the O'Byrne Cup away to Westmeath this weekend.

Originally fixed for Athlone, the game will now be played in Moate on Saturday with a throw-in time of 2pm. David Fedigan from Louth is the referee.

New Offaly manager John Maughan has named his team for the game and you can see it HERE.

Offaly's second game in the pre-season tournament takes place on Thursday night in Faithful Fields when Kildare are the visitors. That game will throw in at 7.45pm. The Offaly hurlers are also in action this weekend as they travel to Parnell Park to take on Dublin on Sunday at 2pm.