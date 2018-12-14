Maughan names first Offaly team ahead of Westmeath O'Byrne Cup clash

Newly appointed Offaly football boss John Maughan and his management team of Gerry O’Malley and Kevin Guing have named their team to take on Westmeath in the Bord na Mona O’Byrne Cup on Saturday, December 15 at 2pm in Pairc Ciaran, Athlone.

The team is a much-changed squad from last summer with new faces from from Daingean, Ballyommon and Kilclonfert starting.

Maughan will be using the O'Byrne Cup to get a look at players ahead of the league campaign in the New Year and the first round of the Leinster Championship against Meath next summer.

Barry Rohan will start between the posts with Declan Hogan, David Dempsey and PJ Daly protecting him in the fullback line.

Edenderry Mark Abbott makes his debut in the halfback line alongside the more experienced heads of Niall Darby and Joey O'Connor.

Cathal Mangan and Aaron Leavy are a new pairing in midfield with Anton Sullivan, Kyle Higgins and Nigel Bracken lining out at half-forward.

Bernard Allen will hope to continue his good form from last year in one corner with Shane Tierney in the other, while the imposing figure of Johnny Maloney will line out at full-forward.

The team and panel are as follows:

Barry Rohan (Shannonbridge)

Declan Hogan (Tullamore)

David Dempsey (Ballycommon)

PJ Daly (Cappincur)

Mark Abbott (Edenderry)

Niall Darby (Rhode)

Joseph O’Connor (St. Rynagh’s)

Cathal Mangan (Kilclonfert)

Aaron Leavy (Tullamore)

Nigel Bracken (Tullamore)

Anton Sullivan (Rhode)

Kyle Higgins (Ferbane)

Bernard Allen (Tubber)

Johnny Moloney (Tullamore)

Shane Tierney (Daingean)

SUBS:

Jason Dunne (Clodiagh Gaels)

Conor Carroll (Raheen)

David Fleming (Clara)

Ruairi McNamee (Rhode)

Clint Horan (Clodiagh Gaels)

Paul McConway (Tullamore)

Bobby Mitchell (Clara)

Colm Doyle (Clara)

Eoin Rigney (Rhode)

Cian Donohue (St. Brigid’s)