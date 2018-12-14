Legendary Offaly goalkeeper hangs up his inter-county gloves

Experienced Offaly goalkeeper Alan Mulhall has retired from inter-county football.

The GPA have led the tributes to the Walsh Island man who enjoyed a county career spanning 15 years.

Alan played 88 times for the county in both league and championship and has been vitally important to management teams in recent years as one of the most experienced players in the panel.

Mulhall spent most of his club career playing out the field, using his size and strength to good effect at the heart of the Walsh Island forward line.

He retires as one of the longest-standing goalkeepers in the intercounty game anywhere in the country.