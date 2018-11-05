Offaly Camogie Notes (November 5)

Fixtures

Hynes School of Motoring Minor A Semi Finals On Sat The 10th Of November:

Lusmagh Drumcullen V Tullamore in Rath at 12pm Referee Declan Cooke. Shinrone V St.Rynaghs in Shinrone at 12pm, Referee Shane Guinan.

Hynes School of Motoring Minor B Semi Finals: On Saturday 17th Of November additional details TBC: Birr V Kilcormac Killoughey, St.Cillians V Kinnitty/St. Sinchills

O'Meara Sliotars u16 A final: Birr v Kilcormac/Killoughey on Saturday the 10th of November at 2pm in St.Brendans Park, Referee Kieran Pat Kelly.

All-Stars

Unfortunately, there were no Offaly All-Star or soaring Star last Saturday night as Cork and Kilkenny dominated the senior All-Star list, Intermediate finalists Cork and Down dominated the Soaring Star list. Roisin Egan was nominated in the halfback role where Hannah Looney (Cork), Anne Dalton (Kilkenny) and Chloe Sigerson (Cork) were honoured. Siobhan Flannery was nominated at half forward line where winning point scorer Orla Cotter (Cork), Katie Power (Kilkenny) – 4th time and Denise Gaule (Kilkenny) were awarded positions. Shannon Touhy of Tullamore was pipped by Cork goalkeeper Amy Lee for the number one position, Shannon was the only junior goalkeeper nominated for the award. Roisin was awarded player of the match in round four of the Liberty Insurance Senior camogie championship while Siobhan Flannery was fourth top joint scorer of the championship.

AIB Leinster Club Intermediate Championship Leinster Final

St.Rynaghs have set up a Leinster final date with either O'Moores of Laois or Young Irelands of Kilkenny as they await their semi-final opposition. The second semi-final was postponed due to a bereavement in the O'Moore club. O'Moore's have defeated Cuala in the Preliminary Round on a scoreline of Cuala 1-9 vs O'Moores 3-9 and the Laois side have also defeated Buffers Alley in the Quarter-final on a scoreline of Buffers Alley 2-3 O'Moores 2-11. Young Irelands (Kilkenny) were seeded into the Leinster semi-final as Young Ireland's won their Kilkenny intermediate final on a scoreline of Young Irelands 0-12 Clara 1-03. The second semi-final is fixed for Leinster Semi-final Young Irelands V O’Moores Laois re-arranged for Sunday 11th November at 1:30pm at O’Moores venue.