Offaly Camogie Notes (April 3)

After school camp

After a massively successful After School Camogie Camp held in South Offaly before Easter, we are delighted to announce a 6 week camp in Mucklagh Community Centre, starting on April 6 for six Mondays. Cost is €2 per session. Please bring runners, hurl, helmet and drink. This is part of a Transition year youth coaching programme by Offaly camogie.

Code of Ethics Course

Code of ethics course booked for Kinnitty Community Centre on Tuesday, April 17. The cost is €10pp and this must be paid by April 9 to confirm your place with secretary.offaly@camogie.ie

Foundation course

There is a foundation course in Tullamore, April 21. Payment is due by April 9. Payment to the Offaly County Board is needed to secure places.

Results

Leinster U16 A championship round 2: Offaly 3-6 Wexford 5-10. All-Ireland Minor A camogie Championship Offaly 0-12 Limerick 0-12. Senior league Kinnitty 5-12 St.Sinchills 0-4, St.Cillians 4-22 Birr 2-7. PTElectric U14 championship KK 4-8 Shinrone 2-5.

Fixtures

Leinster league senior one final: St.Cillians vs Oulart the ballagh in the National sports campus Abbotstown at 3pm on April 8. Leinster u16 A round 3 Dublin vs Offaly in April 14. Time and venue TBC. Littlewoods Ireland division 1 league final: Meath vs Offaly time, date and venue tbc.

