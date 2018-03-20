Offaly Camogie Notes (March 20)

Social Media

For up to date fixtures and results follow Offaly Camogie on Facebook, Twitter: @offalycamogie, Website www.offalycamogie.ie, Instagram: Offalycamogie

Fixtures

O'Mearas Sliotars u16 Championship 26th March (Round 2) Shinrone V Birr, K/K V Lus/Drum, St. Rynaghs Bye, Tullamore V Kinnitty/St. Sinchills, St. Cillian’s V Naomh Bríd. Littlewoods Ireland Division One Relegation Final: Offaly vs Meath March 24th details TBC.

​Presentation

The Offaly camogie county board presented Ann Marie Guinan with the new away Offaly jersey as a congratulations prize for winning PRO of the year 2017. Pictured Offaly chairperson Martin Delaney and Ann Marie Guinan

Code of Ethics Course

A code of Ethics course has been booked for 17th April. Names to be sent to secretary.offaly@camogie.ie from clubs. Payment to be made by April 9th to confirm these places.