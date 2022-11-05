Better team won but brave Ballycommon bow out with heads held high

BALLYCOMMON may look to crucial turning points but they had no real complaints as their Leinster Club Junior Football Champuionship adventure ended with defeat by Westmeath's Multyfarnham in Tullamore on Saturday afternoon.

Leinster Club Junior Football Championship quarter-final



Multyfarnham 2-6

Ballycommon 1-6

Ballycommon gave it absolutely everything they had. They emptied the tank all over the field and were not far away at all but the better side did win. Multyfarnham were just that small bit stronger overall on the day, they enjoyed more possession over the hour and they would have won by more only for some fairly shocking shooting by their forwards.

The winners kicked 12 wides, compared to just three from Ballycommon, who didn't have a single one in the second half. That does provide an accurate reflection of the way this game went and they really should have killed it off after a decisive 43rd minute goal from Shane Williams gave Multyfarnham a 1-5 to 1-4 lead.

They attacked relentlessly for a few minutes after this – Ballycommon were down to fourteen men at that stage as Robert Conneely was on a 10 minute sabbatical having got a 37th minute black card for pulling down a player as he tried to get in on goal. They missed a succession of chances with Ballycommon on the ropes and the Offaly intermediate champions got on level terms with a 50th minute point from sub TJ Bermingham.

The outstanding Shane Williams edged Multyfarham back in front but they missed two more chances with Ronan Wallace and Shane Williams firing bad wides. Multyfarnham got their second goal in the 58th minute, with Steven Sweeney slotting home a penalty after Cian Lee was fouled. Lee had been trying to get in on goals when he went down under Karl Dunne's foot and Dunne was booked as he protested the decision.

It was a somewhat questionable penalty but it is the type of one that is often given and it gave Multy a four point lead at a crucial stage. Ballycommon could still have got extra time. Tom Mealiffe, a big loss as he didn't start with an injury, got a point to bring it back to a solitary score and Ballycommon were left to rue two great goal chances that they didn't take.

Goalkeeper Craig Sweeney ended up a hero for Multyfarnham. He had brilliantly saved from Barry Bracken in the 53rd minute when there was just a point between the teams and he earned his bacon again with a stunning 60th minute full length save to deny Conor Dunne an equalising goal. A packed Multyfarnham defence were able to repel Ballycommnon in the four minutes of added time as the losers threw the kitchen sink at them.

Ballycommon led by 0-3 to 0-1 at half time but the game was far better, way more entertaining than that scoreline would indicate. Scores were hard to come by, very hard earned but it was a very tough, physical game between two sides who were very highly motivated.

They rattled into everything and there were plenty of sore bodies afterwards. The intensity of both sides certainly contributed to the errors that were made and the ball that was kicked away but it all made for compelling viewing.

Ballycommon were very happy with that two point half time lead as Multyfarnham had more possession. The Westmeath side, however, struggled to make any headway up front and when they did get into open ground, their shooting was poor.

Multy didn't score until Shane Williams got a 22nd minute point. By that stage, Christopher Kenny had got two fin points for Ballycommon and Conor Dunne added the third in the 27th minute for that interval lead.

Scores continued to be at a premium in the second half but both sides began to play more expansive football and attack with greater intent. A 35th minute goal from Adrian Mann gave Ballycommon a 1-4 to 0-3 lead and they were in a strong position. However, it was to be well inside the closing ten minutes before they really threatened again. County star Ronan Wallace and Anthony McGivney got on top at midfield at a crucial stage with McGivney doing particularly well while Cian Lee began to drive from centre back. David Wallace made a very good impact off the bench and Ballycommon just couldn't get their hands on the ball for a prolonged period of time.

Ronan Wallace and Jamie Coffey (free) got two points and that 43rd minute goal from Shane Williams really turned the tide for Multyfarnham – it came after a great move and powerful work by David Wallace.

While Multyfarnham would have been kicking themselves if they had lost, Ballycommon can be proud of the way they battled and they bow out with their heads held high. It has been a tremendous year for them as they have won the intermediate championship and Division 3 Football League titles and they could have stole it here. Missing the injured David Dempsey, Ballycommon were very competitive with Aidan Bracken, Michael Conneely, Barry Bracken, Karl Dunne, Gareth Mann and Conor Dunne, in the second half, impressing while Christopher Kenny was their best player.



MATCH ANALYSIS



MAN OF THE MATCH

Shane Williams (Multyfarnham): A 1-2 haul was a huge return on a day when scores were so tight. Shane Williams had a very good game. Apart from that 1-2, he was very composed on the ball and was crucial for the winners. Anthony McGivney and Christopher Kenny were also contenders.



THE SCORERS

Multyfarnham: Shane Williams 1-2, Steven Sweeney 1-0 (p), Jamie Coffey 0-2 (2f), Ronan Wallace and Ian McGovern (f) 0-1 each.

Ballycommon: Adrian Mann 1-0, Christopher Kenny 0-2, Conor Dunne, Gareth Mann (f), Tom Mealiffe and TJ Bermingham 0-1 each.



THE TEAMS

MULTYFARNHAM: Craig Sweeney; Thomas McGivney, Paul Heavin, Aran Whelan; Adam Bate, Cian Lee, Feichin Brennan; Anthony McGivney, Ronan Wallace; Adam Loughrey, Steven Sweeney, Shane Williams; Ian McGovern, Jamie Coffey, Ciaran Madden. Subs – David Wallace for McGovern (41m), Emmet Feerick for Coffey (46m), Sean Rock for Loughrey (52m), Cian McPhillips for Williams (61m).

BALLYCOMMON: Paul Scally; Robert Conneely, Donal Scally, Chulainn Boland; Aidan Bracken, Barry Bracken, Michael Conneely; Brian Todd, Karl Dunne; Sean Conway, Gareth Mann, Stephen Conneely; Adrian Mann, Conor Dunne, Christopher Kenny. Subs – TJ Bermingham fpor Adrian Mann (49m), Tom Mealiffe for Robert Conneely (52m), Ian Scally for Conway (55m).

Referee – David Fedigan (Louth).



REFEREE WATCH

Ballycommon might wonder about the penalty but David Fedigan had a good game. It was very tough with a lot of hard hitting but he controlled it well and kept a tight grip on proceedings.



MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Shane Williams' 43rd minute goal was pivotal. It gave Multyfarnham a 1-5 to 1-4 lead and sparked a spell of undisputed dominance.



VENUE WATCH

The unseasonal sunshine had O'Connor Park looking very well and the pitch was in excellent condition.



TALKING POINT

Three of the Ballycommon players found themselves in an invidious position as they had a tough choice to make. Karl Dunne, Conor Dunne and Barry Bracken are all key players on the Tullamore Rugby Club firsts team and have been playing well for them as they have moved up the table in the All-Ireland League Division 2C this season. Tullamore were away to Omagh on Saturday, a direct clash with this game. The trio opted to play for Ballycommon and with county star David Dempsey out injured, they certainly needed them here – influential midfielder Tom Mealiffe was also out. They all played well, really giving their all as Ballycommon tried so hard.



WHAT'S NEXT

Multyfarnham have a home quarter-final against Garistown (Dublin) or Adamstown (Wexford) on November 19.



STATISTICS

Wides: Multyfarnham – 12 (5 in first half); Ballycommon – 3 (3 in first half).

Yellow cards: Multyfarnham – 1 (Anthony McGivney); Ballycommon – 3 (Karl Dunne, Gareth Mann and Stephen Conneely).

Black cards: Multyfarnham – 0; Ballycommon – 1 (Robert Conneely).

Red cards: 0.