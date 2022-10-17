St Sinchill's edge outy Kinnitty in tight final

Saturday's HQ Physio Intermediate Championship Final really was a game of two halves due to the strong wind that blew down the Kilcormac pitch and it was St Sinchill's that made the most of their possession and came up tops against Kinnitty.

HQ Physio Offaly Camogie Intermediate Championship Final

St Sinchill's 2-9

Kinnitty 1-9

A wet morning gave way to a sunny yet windy October day for the two clubs that were the only two clubs in this competition. Originally there were six teams named in the competition but with players being used at Senior level, four teams that had planned to put a second team in the competition ran short of numbers. So it was down to the first team of Kinnitty and St Sinchill's to fight it out for the title of Offaly Intermediate Championship Champions.

It was a very entertaining game from a neutrals point of view with some one on one battles going on throughout the pitch. Shane Guinan fresh from refereeing the Senior Hurling final did an excellent job, letting the play flow as much as he could.

Kinnitty will certainly feel this one could have been theirs after they led at half time by 1-8 to 0-2. Patrice Delaney, Leanne Mahon, Aoife Bergin and Rachel Scully caused the St Sinchill's backs a lot of headaches in the first half getting off to a great start with a point from Rachel Scully. St Sinchills matched this point within a few minutes with a classy catch converted by Karen Earls. St Sinchill's were forced to give away frees rather than let Kinnitty through and Patrice Delaney was accurate on all her frees and also scored two points from play in the first half but it was her strike on goal just before half time that brought her individual tally to 1-6.



St Sinchill's didn’t panic and after their epic comeback in the Intermediate Cup final against St Cillian's they knew if they took advantage of the wind they could get back to within shouting distance of Kinnitty. First to score in the 2nd half was Jean Dunne from a free, St Sinchill's were putting the pressure on Kinnitty from the restart but Kinnitty seemed to be holding them off with Raisa Scully storming out of the defence on many occasions. However, the pivotal play of the match came 10 minutes into the second half when a high ball from Sarah Dillion caught Eleanor Clendennen out and St Sinchill's had got a crucial goal.

There was now 5 points between them and St Sinchills had the edge. Karen Earls put another lovely point over the bar after a handpass from Jean Dunne. Bridin Walsh was the next to score followed by Sarah Corcoran. St Sinchill's were now looking for another goal and while the Kinnitty rearguard kept them at bay, St Sinchill's kept the points flowing with scores from Karen Earls again and Jane Murray.

St Sinchill's second goal was to come from a Kinnitty puck out which went short but was caught by Jane Murray in the blink of an eye the ball was finished to the net by Karen Earls. With just 5 minutes to go St Sinchill's were now winning by 2 points but Kinnitty weren’t giving up. The final few minutes were spent mainly in St Sinchill's half with Kinnitty throwing everything at them including their goalkeeper Eleanor Clendennen who had now moved up to full forward to help out Patrice Delaney and Maggie Mulrooney. However, they were unable to manufacture the score that they craved and Jean Dunne had the final score of the game from a free after a Bridin Walsh was pushed in the back.

Kinnitty were only to score once in the second half free from Patrice Delaney free. They fought for each ball in every position but it was St Sinchill's that had that bit extra, bringing on the injured Rachel Dillion at half time to make a difference in defence. Jane Murray, Sarah Corcoran, Bridin Walsh and Karen Earls were outstanding and never gave up in the forwards for St Sinchill's, Sarah Dillion and Jean Dunne were there usual danger targets but it was Jane Murray who seemed to be everywhere the ball was and ran at the Kinnitty defence throughout the second half linking up with forwards.

Player of the Match was awarded to Patrice Delaney of Kinnitty. Patrice is a class act and was a menace to St Sinchill's throughout the game. Offaly Camogie could have done with another few Player of the Match awards to handout as there was some outstanding displays from St Sinchill's players. Hannah Troy was excellent in defence for St Sinchills, Jane Murray and Aoibheann Walsh, Karen Earls and Sarah Corcoran all deserved a mention for their contributions in the 2nd half.



Scorers:

St Sinchills: Karen Earls 1-3, Sarah Dillon 1-0, Bridin Walsh 0-2, Jean Dunne 0-2 (2 frees), Sarah Corcoran 0-1, Jane Murray 0-1

Kinnitty: Patrice Delaney 1-7 (4 frees, 1 '45), Rachel Scully 0-2



Teams:

St Sinchill's: Shauna Denmead, Zara Kelly, Hannah Troy, Ciara Glynn, Keelin Guilfoyle, Helen Hensey, Nicole Heffernan, Jane Murray, Aoibheann Walsh, Sarah Dillon, Jean Dunne, Sarah Corcoran, Karen Earls, Ava Flanagan, Bridin Walsh. Subs: Rachel Dillon, Emma Doyle, Aoife Greene, Huyen Glynn, Kellie Kinahan, Roisin Keenahan, Molly Kelly, Lauren O'Reilly

Kinnitty: Eleanor Clendennen, Amy Carroll, Raisa Scully, Rebecca Carroll, Meadbh Robinson, Leanne Scully, Teresa Corrigan, Laura Spencer, Maggie Mulrooney, Rachel Scully, Aoife Bergin, Caoimhe Carroll, Leanne Mahon, Patrice Delaney, Michelle Carroll. Subs: Patricia Corrigan, Laura O'Donoghue, Ellen Robinson, Alannah Dooley, Mary McCartain, Grainne Carroll, Niamh Nolan, Kiera Poole, Corrine Green, Nicola Latham, Ana Beatrice, Rebecca Moyles, Katelyn O'Meara, Jennifer Higgins