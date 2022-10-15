Search

15 Oct 2022

Leinster Senior Football Championship draw gives Offaly plenty to aim at

Longford first up as Leinster SFC draw gives Offaly plenty to aim at

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

15 Oct 2022 6:08 PM

OFFALY have drawn Longford in the first round of the Leinster Senior Football Championship in 2023.

The draw took place on RTE Radio 1 on Saturday afternoon and the winner of Offaly and Longford will have a quarter-final against Meath.

It gives new manager Liam Kearns plenty to aim for. The Longford game will be a 50-50 one and Offaly have competed very well against Meath in their last couple of outings.

They have also avoided Dublin with the winners of Ofaly-Longford-Meath facing Westmeath or Louth in the semi-final.

While Offaly were well beaten by Westmeath in the Tailteann Cup semi-final this year, the draw creates a huge opportunity to them. The path to the Leinster final is open to all teams in that half of the draw – Offaly will go into the Tailteann Cup unless they reach the Leinster final or are promoted to Division 2 of the National Football League, in which case they will go into the qualifiers if beaten in one of their first three games in Leinster.


First round

Longford v Offaly

Wicklow v Carlow

Wexford v Laois


Quarter-finals

Kildare v Wicklow/Carlow

Dublin v Wexford/Laois

Meath v Longford/Offaly

Westmeath v Louth


Semi-finals


Kildare/Wicklow/Carlow v Dublin/Wexford/Laois

Meath/Longford/Offaly v Westmeath/Louth

