The man behind the wire: Former Offaly footballer to launch new book on childhood growing up in Clara

A FORMER Offaly footballer has written a new book about his childhood growing up in Clara. Vincent Henry, now living in Tullamore, has published a book called “One Last Bend”, detailing vivid memories and stories from his childhood and young adulthood.

The Henry's had a shop in Clara and his father Peter Henry also had a travelling shop for decades – he brought foodstuff, fruit and vegetables and household items to customers throughout Offaly and the midlands in his van.

Deliveries of such items were crucial to rural Ireland in the days before personal transport became prevalent. Henry's book is superbly well written and provides some very entertaining and funny stories from the people they met on their travels, as well as some of his own childhood escapades.

His new book will have two local launches. The first will take place in Clara GAA Centre on Friday, October 21 at 8pm and the second is in the Millennium Room at the Bridge House, Tullamore on Friday, October 28, also at 8.00pm.

Vincent Henry is very well known locally. He decided to write the book as a project following retirement as a teacher and it has already received rave reviews from people who have read it.

He was an excellent footballer in his own youth. An All-Ireland colleges senior football medal winner with Moate's Carmelite College in 1976, he played minor, U-21 and senior football for Offaly. He won Leinster senior football medals in 1980 and 1981 and was wing forward in Offaly's defeat by Kerry in the 1981 All-Ireland senior football final.

After retiring from playing, he became a successful manager of club teams and most recently, he trained Cappincur in the Senior Football Championship this year.

All interested people are welcome to attend the launches and the book will be available in local bookshops. Former Dublin footballer and nephew of the author, David Henry will launch the book in Clara. Former Taoiseach and Clara man, Brian Cowen will do the Tullamore launch.

The following recommendations have been received about the book:

“Vincent’s recollections accompanying his father in their travelling shop reminds us of the life and times of rural Ireland in a bygone age.” - Mr. Brian Cowen, former Taoiseach of Ireland

“With humor, poignancy , and monumental affection for the people of Clara and its environs,Vincent Henry delivers a throbbing travel memoir. As travel memoirs go ,it does not aspire towards theTaj Mahal or the Pyramids or any of the world’s seven wonders. Instead it reveals the world’s eight wonder: the grit and charm of a vibrant community.” - Mr. Ciarán O’Reilly, Actor, Playwright and Inductee of the ‘Irish America Hall of Fame’

“This lovely book brilliantly captures a world that no longer exists.The ‘Van’ passed along the High Road in Durrow where we lived and was an essential part of the life of the community. In One Last Bend, Vincent Henry has produced no mere work of nostalgia; it offers a vivid insight into the social history of the midlands in the decades after World War II, when everything began to change, and then continued to change very quickly.” - Professor Paul Rouse, UCD School of History.



Junior “C” entertainment



IT may be the very basement but the Offaly Junior “C” Football Championship is providing mighty entertainment for players and supporters.

It is now down to final stage with Ballinagar and Edenderry clashing on the weekend of October 22-23.

The semi-finals took place last weekend with Edenderry defeating Bracknagh by 3-7 to 0-12 while Ballinagar got their toughest game of the year when edging out Shamrocks by 1-10 to 0-7 on Sunday afternoon.

In the broader scheme of things, junior “C” doesn't matter and it certainly doesn't register on the radar for most GAA supporters. However, it does mean something to the players playing in it and the supporters of their clubs.

It is proving a great outlet for players not good enough or not committed enough to make teams of a higher grade – the enjoyment these players get from football, the effort they make on the field of play make this competition very worthwhile.

It also gives some players an opportunity to turn the clock back. The Shamrocks team beaten by Ballinagar on Sunday included Leonard Mooney, who was outstanding as they went so close to winning the Senior Football Championship in the 2000s – Mooney also showed the risks associated with players coming out of retirement to play in their 40s and after years out of the game. He showed plenty of flashes of his old footballing intelligence and ability to play the game but now approaching his mid 40s, he went off with a hamstring injury early in the second half.

Mooney, however, will tell you that it was all worthwhile as he greatly enjoyed playing for Shamrocks this year and other players will say the same thing. The Shamrocks team on Sunday featured another elder statesman in Anthony Condron while Paddy Guinan came on as a sub, making a good impact as Shamrocks chased the game.

The Edenderry team that beat Bracknagh included a vastly experience player in Keith McGuinness. Superb for Edenderry seniors for years, McGuinness scored two goals in the first twenty minutes while other former seniors are also playing for them along with emerging minors.

The Ballinagar v Shamrocks game showed junior football at its rawest, most compelling. Ballinagar had hammered Shamrocks in the group stages but were given a fierce battle on this occasion. Indeed it took a few late points to give Ballinagar breathing space and it would have taken very little for Shamrocks to have won.

Both Ballinagar and Edenderry will really want to win this final. It is Edenderry's third team but it would give the club something from the year after their seniors and junior “A” sides failed to reach finals – Edenderry play Ballinamere in the Junior Hurling Championship final this Sunday.

Ballinagar have had a great year to date. They have won the Junior Football Championship and the Division 4 and 5 Football League titles – it is the best year in their history and they would love to crown it with another championship.

Junior “C” has a bit of everything. It has fast, skilful young players well able to play – players who either are too young to make their higher teams, not quite good enough or not willing to give the commitment. It has players who are very much playing at their right level and it is a terrific outlet for them. It has players short of peak fitness, carrying a bit of weight but who have an infectious passion for the game – it is 13-a-side which will test the fitness of the players.

It is a great competition for the players in it and both Ballinagar and Shamrocks had large crowds in Cappincur on Sunday.



Sean Robbins In Shinrone!



(Air: Whiskey in The Jar)



In Tullamore of twenty-two, the senior county final

The second of October would prove a major trial

Kilcormac with Killoughey, fifth title they were chasing

But Shinrone’s hurling army were the ones that they were facing!



Oh! Come On! Shinrone! Come On!

Oh! What more could cheer us up?

But to raise that silver cup!

Sean Robbins in Shinrone!



From two feet tall we’ve titles all, camogie girls inclusive

Until the final whistle blows there’s one remains elusive!

The build-up was exciting, the glory and the passion

All hoping for a first-time win in Shinrone soldiers’ fashion



Supporters all assembled, a sea of colours waving

With hurleys stout, the teams were out, the title both were craving

The red and white, the green and gold, made ready for the battle

The soldier lads were fit and strong KK we hoped they’d rattle



The ref, he blew the starter, KK got going brightly

It seemed that they were on their way or else it would be tightly

The Shinrone lads were nifty, the first time there since sixty

Were brave and bold, they didn’t fold, they came to alter history!



It was in the second quarter, the Shinrone lads were moving

With mighty skill they gave a thrill, high standards they were proving!

The scoring and free taking, the blocking and the marking

Oh! What a shock to any rock when the underdogs come barking!



The second half got underway, the game they now commanded

With all their might, they gave a fright, when action was demanded!

They’re on the ball, the man and all, each station they did cover

Supporters cheer! They found top gear! Towards victory they did motor!



They’re hurling something magic, it was one firm manoeuvre

The hurley hits, a scoring-blitz, that silver cup to capture

They’re shooting from all angles, supporters cheering louder

Another score! Tremendous roar! When the sixty-five sailed over!



At last; Shinrone the victors, for the first time in the making!

It was a long time coming, but sure ice is for the breaking!

KK need not be sorry, no need for long post-mortem

In truth, the game was fair and square, no blind ref there between them!



Oh! Up! Shinrone! Come On!

All Shinrone is now cheered up!

Now we’ve raised that silver cup!

Sean Robbins in Shinrone!



Come all you men and ladies, come fellow Gael and sporter

Come singer and come dancer and let come the funny joker!

Come friend and foe and rival, Come! Join and tell your story

We’ll raise a glass in proud salute to Shinrone’s Hurling Army!



©Noel Dunne. 09/10/22