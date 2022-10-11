Search

11 Oct 2022

5k to €50 Great Halloween Púca Walk' for Tullamore's Dr Kelly's Field

Members of Tullamore Ladies Football Club Orla Gorman, Katie Kehoe, Emma Beatty, Blathnaid Egan, Grace Whelehan, Mai Cunningham, Andrea Condron, Molly Dillane, Polly Duffy.

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Oct 2022 4:18 PM

On Saturday morning last, Tullamore Sportslink Committee  launched their upcoming '5k to €50 Great Halloween Púca Walk' in Dr. Kelly's Field. Members of the Sportslink committee were joined by members from all three clubs, Tullamore Camogie, Ladies Football and GAA clubs to kick start their fundraiser.

The walk is being held to help raise funds for the further development of Dr. Kelly's Field on Arden Road. Huge work has been completed in recent months with fencing and dugouts erected and improvement works on the entrance. The facility is a huge assett to all three clubs and is a hive of activity every evening especially during the summer months. 

The walk will take place on Monday 31st October from 11am - 2pm. It is a family event and the route will be from O'Brien Park to Dr. Kelly's Field. Children and adults are welcome to get their Halloween costumes on early and get out and join the Púca walk. For anyone wishing to make a donation or sponsor a family, you can do so through links on social media platforms. The committee wish to thank all who continue to support this development. 

