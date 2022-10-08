Offaly minor hurling game abandoned after bad injury

A point from Cillian Martin forced extra time.
AN Offaly Minor Hurling Championship semi-final was abandoned on Saturday after a bad injury to a St Rynagh's player.
Exta time had just started between St Rynagh's and Tullamore and the sides were tied at 2-12 each when the game was held up for lengthy treatment to a St Rynagh's player and eventually abandoned.
The player was brought to Tullamore Hospital after an hour long wait for an ambulance and tests are currently being carried out to assess his injury.
It was a very exciting game and Tullamore were seven points up at one stage but were overhauled and had a man sent off. It took a point from county minor star Cillian Martin to force extra time and a replay will now have to take place.
In the other semi-final, championship favourites Kilcormac-Killoughey pulled away for a comfortable 0-19 to 0-9 win over Shinrone-Ballyskenach/Killavilla.
