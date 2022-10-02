Brilliant Shinrone make history with first title after stunning second half display

WITH history staring them in the face, Shinrone produced a quite sensational second half display as they powered to victory over favourites Kilcormac-Killoughey in a superb Senior Hurling Championship final in O'Connor Park on Sunday afternoon.

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship final



Shinrone 0-26

Kilcormac-Killoughey 2-13

As players stood up to be counted all over the field in that stunning second half, Shinrone won their first ever Senior Hurling Championship title amid scenes of heartwarming joy, the most raw of emotions.

It was a fantastic, extraordinary win for Shinrone. Two points ahead at half time, Shinrone were lucky to be in the game at that stage as K-K had a series of shocking misses in the first half. Behind by 0-10 to 0-8 at half time, K-K could have had 2-12 if not more on the board and they could have killed off the Shinrone challenge in the first quarter.

Instead, the first timers took full advantage. With Ciaran Cleary brilliant in that first half, they took control in all sectors in the second half and if anything, their win was even more clearcut than the final score line suggests – in the second half, a ten point winning margin would not have flattered Shinrone.

It is hard to find the words to describe the drama that unfolded here in Tullamore, the tension and excitement as it became clear quite early in the second half that Shinrone's momentum was unstoppable and Kilcormac-Killoughey had actually shot their bolt.

It was some turnaround from a first half in which K-K had been the better team and considerably so for the first 20 minutes – while Shinrone had improved significantly in the ten minutes coming up to half time, there was absolutely no way K-K should have been trailing at half time.

They had only themselves to blame for that and as so often happens in these cases, K-K found that they could get nothing going when the serious questions were asked in the second half.

Shinrone were absolutely brilliant in the second half, playing the hurling of their lives, operating on a different level. They were like men possessed as they chased everything, closed K-K down and took a sequence of quality points from a variety of distances and angles.

For a few minutes at the start of the second half, it looked like it could go down to the wire. K-K got the first point through a Cathal Kiely free and had opportunities. Shinrone knew a golden opportunity was in front of them and they went for it. In a great spell of sustained pressure, they scored six points without reply to lead by 0-16 to 0-9 after 40 minutes.

The closing twenty minutes made fantastic viewing. Sub James Gorman had a goal shot saved by Eamonn Cleary before a Cathal Kiely sideline and Charlie Mitchell point reduced it to five points at the three quarter stage.

Shinrone's ability to respond to every question K-K asked kept them at arm's length. They got the next two from Donal Morkan and Jason Sampson and kept the score board ticking from here to the end.

Cathal Kiely pointed a free but Morkan got a “65” after Ciaran Cleary's goal shot was saved. Sean Cleary added a point for a 0-20 to 0-12 lead with it now in the last ten minutes. Ger Healion gave K-K a glimmer with a 52nd minute goal, doing well to win a long Conior Slevin free and scramble it home but Shinrone's reponse was one of champions as Jason Sampson and Conor Doughan got the next two points.

Eamon Cleary made a super double save from Charlie Mitchell in the 54th minute with his second one quite breathtaking. Cillian Kiely pointed the “65” but Shinrone got the next two from Killian Sampson and Donal Morkan (free).

Cathal Kiely was just wide with a goal chance but they got in for a second when Cillian Kiely raced through and blasted home – it was the older Kiely's only real time to make that type of run on an afternoon when it didn't happen for him. The 60 minutes were just up and a 0-24 to 0-13 lead was enough for Shinrone who finished powerfully with the closing points from DJ McLoughlin and Cillian Ryan.

It was one of those days when everything went right for Shinrone. K-K got two goals and could very easily have got another four or five while Shinrone's goal openings were very much in the half chance variety.

It was that type of game and that was the luck that a first time team needed. There was, however, nothing lucky about their win or the quality of their display. When the game was there to be won, they were immense. It was a complete team performance by Shinrone, with every player laying his body on the line.

There were, however, players who really stood up. Ciaran Cleary was brilliant in the first half and continued to ask questions of K-K in the second half with his physicality. Eamon Cleary made some top drawer saves in goals while the Sampson brothers, Killian and Jason were on fire in the second half – they got eight points, four each in the second half, and Killian's contribution was half back was particularly important. Donal Morkan also had the game of his life, finding the range from play and frees and corner back, Darren Crean was another who turned on full throttle in the second half in particular, with his defensive play a joy to behold.

It was a disappointing, thought provoking day for K-K. They were shell shocked when Shinrone turned the screw in the second half and had nothing to respond with. They will spend the winter months wondering how they let this one slip – but the answers are simple: they didn't take their chances when they were on top and once Shinrone began to rattle over points, their heads dropped all over the field.

Ger Healion battled on with typical spirit and ferocity when it was gone from them while Charlie Mitchell did well off the bench but as a unit, K-K won't look back on this one with any satisfaction. The damage was done for them in the first twenty minutes.

Shinrone led by 0-10 to 0-8 at half time and Kilcormac-Killoughey were wondering how they were in that predicament. They missed an easy 2-5, 2-6 in the first half and the game could have well have been over at half time.

The chief culprit in the first half for K-K was Alex Kavanagh. He was lively and sharp but his finishing was not clinical. He had four wides in the first half, missed two gilt edged goal chances and was blocked down with a third – with his confidence blown, the unfortunate Kavanagh, who would have been a match winner on a different day, was taken off early in the second half.

K-K had come out with all guns blazing and had three points from Conor Mahon, Alan Spain and Lochlann Kavanagh on the score board in the blink of an eye. After Ciaran Cleary had opened Shinrone's account in the 3rd minute, Alex Kavanagh blazed wide with a great goal chance. Him and James Kilmartin missed good chances and Conor Mahon was blocked down with another.

K-K were 0-5 to 0-2 ahead when Alex Kavanagh missed a 13th minute goal chance, sending wide under pressure. It could very easily have been 2-8 to 0-2 at this stage and Shinrone would not have come back from that. Instead K-K continued to waste chances and Shinrone's confidence got a major bounce.

Ciaran Cleary was sensational for them in the first half as Shinrone played direct ball into him. He got four great first half points and K-K were forced to switch Oisin Mahon onto him, moving Enda Grogan to the corner. Alex Kavanagh had his third goal chance blocked and Shinrone took advantage. They were level, 0-6 each by the 22nd minute and Donal Morkan's 24th minute point up them in front for the first time.

The sides were level at 0-7 and 0-8 each before points from Paul Cleary and Jason Sampson gave Shinrone a two point half time lead that was quite extraordinary considering the way the half had went.



MAN OF THE MATCH

Ciaran Cleary: While Killian Sampson staked a powerful claim in the second half, Ciaran Cleary was an automatic choice as man of the match. He got five points, four in the first half when Shinrone were struggling, and proved such a focal point at full forward. He battled for everything, oozed class and he has been a major factor for Shinrone in the latter stages of the championship.



THE SCORERS

Shinrone: Donal Morkan 0-7 (4f and 1 '65') Ciaran Cleary 0-5, Killian Sampson and Jason Sampson 0-4 each, Sean Cleary 0-2, Declan Cleary, Paul Cleary, Conor Doughan and DJ McLoughlin 0-1 each.

Kilcormac-Killoughey: Cathal Kiely 0-7 (4f and 1 sideline), Cillian Kiely 1-1 (1 '65'), Ger Healion 1-0, Alan Spain, Conor Mahon,

James Kilmarin, Lochlann Kavanagh and Charlie Mitchell 0-1 each.



THE TEAMS

SHINRONE: Eamon Cleary; Darren Crean, Darren O'Meara, Peter Cleary; Killian Sampson, Michael Cleary, Dara Maher; Declan Cleary, Luke Watkins;, Donal Morkan, Sean Cleary, Adrian Cleary; Paul Cleary, Ciaran Cleary, Jason Sampson. Subs – Conor Doughan for Adrian Cleary (47m), Cillian Ryan for Sean Cleary (56m), DJ McLoughlin for Paul Cleary (56m), Mark Morkan for Declan Cleary (62m).

KILCORMAC-KILLOUGHEY: Conor Slevin; Oisin Mahon, Enda Grogan, Thomas Spain; Jordan Quinn, Damien Kilmartin, Alan Spain; Cillian Kiely, Colin Spain; Conor Mahon, James Kilmartin, Cathal Kiely; Alex Kavanagh, Ger Healion, Lochlann Kavanagh. Subs – Jack Screeney for James Kilmartin (HT), Charlie Mitchell for Alex Kavanagh (36m), James Gorman for Lochlann Kavanagh (37m), Thomas Geraghty for Alan Spain (38m).

Referee – Shane Guinan (Drumcullen).



REFEREE WATCH

Full marks to Shane Guinan for the way he refereed it. It was a very good, physical game but he got almost everything right and there were no big flash points.



MOMENT OF THE MATCH

When Alex Kavanagh had a goal chance blocked in the 18th minute, the penny dropped for many that this could be Shinrone's day. It was Kavanagh's third goal chance and K-K had not taken advantage of their lightening start. A team simply can't afford to miss as many chances as they did in the first twenty minutes and they paid full price.



VENUE WATCH

There was a big crowd of 5,793 in O'Connor Park and they created a good atmosphere. It was windy but conditions were good for hurling.



TALKING POINT

Shinrone's win. It was great to see a new team win their first championship and it has been an extraordinary year for Shinrone, who came back from a big deficit against Belmont in the semi-final. They had only competed in one final before, losing by a point to Drumcullen in a famous one in 1960 and this win finally banishes the anguish of that defeat.



WHAT'S NEXT

Shinrone are away to Naas in the Leinster club championship on November 12-13.



STATISTICS

Wides: Shinrone – 9 (5 in first half) ; Kilcormac-Killoughey – 16 (12 in first half).

Yellow cards: Shinrone – 0; Kilcormac-Killoughey – 1 (Conor Mahon).

Red cards: 0.