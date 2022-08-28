Draws made for semi-finals of Offaly football championships

THE draws have been made for the semi-finals of the Offaly football championships. They were made in O'Connor Park on Sunday evening after Edenderry's win over Shamrocks in the Senior Football Championship quarter-final.

The draws are:

Senior football

Rhode v Ferbane; Tullamore v Edenderry.

Senior “B” football

Bracknagh v Walsh Island; Clonbullogue v Tubber.

Intermediate football

Ballycommon v Tulamore; Raheen v St Brigid's.

Junior football

Ballinagar v Edenderry; Kilcormac-Killoughey v Rhode.

It was a big weekend for the Offaly football championships with quarter-finals taking place in Senior, Senior “B”, Intermediate and Junior Football.

In each championship, the top team in the groups had qualified for the semi-finals and they were seeded apart: Tullamore and Rhode in senior football; Bracknagh and Clonbullogue in senior “B” football; Ballycommon and Raheen in intermediate and Ballinagar and Kilcormac-Killoughey in junior.

In the senior quarter-finals, Ferbane came back from the dead to beat Clara, 2-16 to 2-15 on Saturday while Edenderry did just enough to beat Shamrocks, 1-13 to 0-12. Cappincur were relegated by Durrow on Saturday evening, 1-18 to 4-8.

Tubber had a good 1-16 to 1-7 win over Gracefield in senior “B” football on Saturday while Walsh Island rallied in the closing quarter to beat Ballycumber, 2-18 to 1-18 on Sunday. St Rynagh's retained their status in the relegation play off, beating Erin Rovers, 3-11 to 1-12 in a tempestuous game.

In intermediate football, Tullamore beat Daingean, 1-13 to 0-14 while St Brigid's got the better of a very wasteful Ferbane, 0-10 to 1-6 in the quarter-finals. Shannonbridge beat Clodiagh Gaels in the relegation play off.

In junior football, Edenderry had a big 3-14 to 0-4 win over Tullamore in one quarter-final while Rhode got the better of Kilclonfert, 1-11 to 0-5. Durrow were relegated after losing heavily to Doon, 3-16 to 0-13.