Impressive Belmont claim semi-final place with declaration of intent

Belmont advanced to the Molloy Precast Senior Hurling Championship semi-finals with a convincing win over Shinrone in Birr on Saturday evening. They had Shinrone well beaten by the 45th minute but worryingly enough, they conceded 1-6 without reply in the final 10 minutes, albeit it was more of a consolation for Shinrone. Despite, the loss Shinrone still advance to the quarter finals of the championship and will be aware that they will have plenty to improve on before that game.



Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship group 2



Belmont 3-18

Shinrone 2-14

While for Belmont, they will be delighted with another convincing performance and they will be quietly confident of upsetting St Rynaghs’ quest for four in a row, judging on tonight’s performance.

Belmont were the better side throughout the first half and they put over some spectacular points in what was a sensational first half display.

Shinrone did open the scoring, but this proved to be the only time they led. Ciaran Cleary started well and he had two points on the board in the early stages to push Shinrone ahead by one and remarkably it proved to be their only real joyous moment of their first half as they struggled to cope with a ruthless Belmont side.

Cathal Flynn caused plenty of problems in the first half and he grabbed Belmont’s first goal of the game just six minutes in with a rocket from the 21-yard line.

Paddy Clancy notched over two quick fire points in the eight minute and they were quickly followed by a David Nally free and an incredible Cathal Flynn point which gave Belmont an early five-point lead.

Shinrone battled hard to get back into the game and they did raise a green flag of their own when Adrian Cleary teed up Luke Watkins with the latter firing past Barry Egan.

Any hopes of a first half comeback from Shinrone were quickly put to bed when David Nally pounced and intercepted a short puckout from Eamonn Cleary and he hand passed to an onrushing Paddy Clancy who buried it low to the back of the net.

Paul Cleary did split the posts for Shinrone, but the last three scores of the half all came from Belmont. Mark Egan, Mark Cahill and a fabulous David Nally side line gave Belmont a 10 point lead at half time, 2-13 to 1-6.

David Nally continued his scoring spree after half time with two pointed frees and James Nally added one to stretch the Belmont lead out further.

Oisin Kelly made his long-awaited comeback from a cruciate injury in the 56th minute and he got a rousing reception from the crowd as he entered the fray.

There was no let-up from Belmont and they added their third goal of the game 10 minutes from time. Jack Clancy went on an incredible run through the centre and just as he was floored he managed to get off his pass on his knees to Cathal Flynn who rattled the net for his second of the day.

David Nally was his accurate self from placed balls as he pointed at his ease.

Shinrone did rally somewhat at the end and a late Ciaran Cleary goal as well as points from Paul Cleary, Luke Watkins and Dara Maher were more a consolation scores than anything else, but it did put a respectable look on the scoreboard as Belmont ran out seven-point winners in the end.



SCORERS:

BELMONT: David Nally 0-10 (0-7F, 0-1 S/L), Cathal Flynn 2-1, Paddy Clancy 1-2, James Nally and Mark Cahill 0-2 each, Damien Egan 0-1.

SHINRONE: Ciaran Cleary 1-3, Luke Watkins 1-2, Dara Maher 0-3 (0-1F), Killian Sampson 0-2 (0-1F), Paul Cleary 0-2, Jason Sampson 0-2 (0-1F),

BELMONT: Belmont: Barry Egan; Conor Kenny, Shane Nally, Jack Egan; Jack Clancy, Mark Egan, Conor Butler; Colin Egan, Leon Fox; Mark Cahill, Cathal Flynn, James Nally; Paddy Clancy, David Nally, Damien Egan. Subs: Oisin Kelly for James Nally (56), Liam Browne for Jack Egan (52), Alan Egan for Leon Fox (56), Ronan McEvoy for Mark Cahill (58),

SHINRONE: Eamonn Cleary; Darren Crean, Peter Cleary, Darren O’Meara; Dan Doughan, Michael Cleary, Dara Maher; Declan Cleary, Luke Watkins; Killian Sampson, Sean Cleary, Adrian Cleary; Paul Cleary, Ciaran Cleary, Jason Sampson. Subs: Joe Cleary for Dan Doughan (18), Mark Moran for Darren Crean (Blood sub, 28-30)m Donal Morkan for Sean Cleary (H/T), DJ McLoughlin for Darren Crean (54),