Search

25 Jul 2022

Kilcormac-Killoughey continue to set pace in Offaly SHC “B” as Birr surprise Tullamore

Kilcormac-Killoughey continue to set pace in Offaly SHC “B” as Birr surprise Tullamore

Clara and Tullamore are challenging for places in the SHC "B" semi-finals.

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

25 Jul 2022 2:34 PM

KILCORMAC-Killoughey continued their fine form in the Offaly Senior “B” Hurling Championship last weekend as a third successive win put them on top of the table with six points and in the semi-finals.

Kilcormac-Killoughey had to dig deep to see off neighbours Drumcullen, 0-13 to 0-10 in the third round last weekend and they have been the form team so far. However, the real action will begin in the semi-finals and this competition is wide open.

Clara did well to edge out Lusmagh by 2-11 to 0-15 last weekend while the standout result was a surprise win for Birr over Tullamore. Birr had lost their first two games after being promoted from intermediate last year and they performed very well in a 2-16 to 3-12 win over Tullamore, beaten by Clodiagh Gaels in the final last year.

It leaves Kilcormac-Killoughey on top of the table with six points. Clara have four points, Tullamore and Drumcullen three each, Birr two and Lusmagh none.

With two rounds left, every side could still claim one of the four semi-final places, though the odds are against Lusmagh whose fate isn't in their own hands.

Clara are in a strong position while Tullamore and Drumcullen still have work to do and Birr now have a chance.

Round 4 fixtures on August 5-7 are: Birr v Kilcormac-Killoughey; Drumcullen v Lusmagh; Clara v Tullamore.

Round 5 pairings on August 19-21 are: Kilcormac-Killoughey v Tullamore; Lusmagh v Birr; Clara v Drumcullen.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media