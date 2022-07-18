Impressive Tullamore and Rhode set out notice of intent in Offaly SFC

IT would be very premature to attempt to label the Offaly Senior Football Championship as a two horse race following the opening round of games but there was still something very compelling about the way Rhode and Tullamore performed.

Their two displays were the standout features of an entertaining first round and even at this early stage, they look to be ahead of everyone else. Edenderry and Ferbane will still fancy their chances but they are certainly behind Tullamore and Rhode in the pecking order at this stage.

There was only one surprise in the opening round as Cappincur did very well to draw with Ferbane while the other results went more or less as expected.

Champions Tullamore looked very solid as they saw off Shamrocks' challenge in O'Connor Park on Friday evening in group 1. Shamrocks played well and held their own for forty minutes but died away badly in the closing twenty minutes as Tullamore won easily by 2-17 to 2-9. Tullamore are missing their best young talent in long term injury victims, Cormac Egan, John Furlong and Oisin Keenan-Martin but they are still a serious force to be reckoned with.

While Tullamore have not retained the championship since 1926, they are the favourites to win the championship. However, they simply can't afford any more injuries to key players and Tullamore will also be very conscious of the challenge that will be presented by Rhode in particular.

The other group 1 game saw Cappincur have a very good draw with Ferbane, 1-10 to 0-13. Cappincur played very well here and it is a measure of the way this game went that they were the ones regretting the draw. Cappincur led by three points going into injury time but were particularly disappointed at the concession of the final equaliser.

The result raises further questions about Ferbane. Cian Johnson, who has returned to action this year, was missing after pulling up during their Division 1 Football League final defeat by Tullamore. They were expected to be serious title contenders but their form so far has not been good. They could emerge yet but they have vast improving to do.

Rhode won't be far away. They were pushed to the pin of their collar by Edenderry before winning 2-13 to 2-12 in group 2 on Saturday evening. They have three of the best forwards in Offaly in Niall McNamee, Ruari McNamee and Anton Sullivan and they are clearly hungry after losing to Tullamore in a replayed final last year. They are badly missing the injured Eoin Rigney and Niall Darby from their defence but they have the forwards to hurt any team.

Edenderry also have a chance. Their attack is badly missing Cian Farrell, who is recovering from a cruciate injury, but they competed very well here and had a late chance to snatch a draw with a long range free.

Clara were delighted to beat Durrow by 0-13 to 0-12 in the other group 2 encounter. That was a tempestuous encounter and it could have swung either way but it was a very important win for Clara, whose main goal this year is to retain senior status.

Round 2 takes place on the weekend of July 29-31 and fixtures are:

Group 1: Tullamore v Ferbane; Cappincur v Shamrocks.

Group 2: Rhode v Durrow; Clara v Edenderry.