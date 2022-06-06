Great excitement in Kilbeggan for visit of New York footballers

There was great excitement in St James’ Park, Kilbeggan last Saturday morning when the New York senior footballers stopped off for a warm-up and some light refreshments before their Tailteann Cup quarter-final against Offaly in Tullamore.

They were greeted by a large and enthusiastic crowd of club members and juvenile players, having left their Newry hotel base a couple of hours earlier. The New York players and management kindly took some time out to pose for photos and to chat with the locals. One of their team members, Adam Loughlin-Stones, is a son of Kilbeggan native and former New York selector Michael Stones, and spent many hours of his childhood with his grandmother Kathleen and aunt Margaret on the Tullamore Road.

While the Exiles’ first championship match on Irish soil in 21 years ended in disappointment at O’Connor Park on Saturday afternoon, Kilbeggan Shamrocks were nevertheless delighted to host them and wish them a safe journey back across the Atlantic.

The club would like to take this opportunity to thank Ronan McCarthy of Centra Kilbeggan for sponsoring snacks and refreshments for our guests. It was very much appreciated by them.