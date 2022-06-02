Offaly GAA club gets go ahead for large all weather pitch with floodlights. FILE PIC
An Offaly GAA club has been given the go ahead to construct and all weather pitch with floodlighting.
Durrow GAA Club has been granted permission for the project by Offaly County Council.
The pitch will be 70m long and 30m wide with flood lights in each corner.
The pitch will be located adjacent to the club's current pitch in Durrow.
Offaly County Council granted permission with 12 conditions attached.
Pictured celebrating KDA's 40th birthday were l. to r. Cllr John Leahy, Yvonne Martin, Seamus Barron, Deirdre Regan and Declan Costello.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.