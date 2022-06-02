Search

02 Jun 2022

PREVIEW: New York draw gives Offaly great chance of Tailteann Cup progress

PREVIEW: New York draw gives Offaly great chance of Tailteann Cup progress

Johnny Moloney, outstanding in the win over Wicklow.

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

02 Jun 2022 3:55 PM

Email:

kevin@tullamoretribune.ie

OFFALY senior footballers will be giving New York their very full respect but Monday's draw for the quarter-finals of the Tailteann Cup has still given them a great opportunity of further progress.

The visitors will travel to Tullamore with a decent team and an absolute determination to acquit themselves well but it will still be a big upset if they have to return to Ireland for a semi-final.

While Offaly's football has been far from flawless and supporters would love to see them adapt a more attack orientated game, they have been clearly up for the second tier competition. They have demonstated a good hunger and attitude in their two games to date and they would love to get a semi-final berth in Croke Park.

There will be bitter disappointment in Offaly if they don't achieve that and their form suggests that they should be able to get at least another day.

Offaly lived on their wits in the first round in Wexford and were quite fortunate to escape with a win. They improved considerably against Wicklow last Sunday. They were still defensive at times but they did move forward with pace and they cut down on the volume of errors that blighted their display in Enniscorthy.

There is an opportunity for Offaly in the Tailteann Cup. There is an open draw for the semi-finals and if they beat New York, Offaly could meet anyone of Westmeath/Carlow, Leitrim/Sligo or Fermanagh/Cavan.

'Giving game time to emerging players the right policy for Offaly's Tailteann Cup tilt'

It is a big chance for them. It is likely to be John Maughan's last year as manager and it is possibly the last year for some of the county's longest serving players. Niall McNamee, Johnny Moloney and Niall Darby have earned the right to bow out on their own terms and at their choosing but that day is imminent for all three. A Tailteann Cup win would be a great way to end, if they are on the verge of making that decision.

There are tough battles ahead but Offaly have a chance in this competition. They will, however, have to be fully tuned in to get over New York. The Americans have a lot of good players, some with inter-county experience in Ireland, and they will be giving it everything. Offaly, however, should have ample quality to make the semi-finals.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media