Tremendous Offaly revival falls agonisingly short

Tg4 All-Ireland Intermediate Ladies Football Championship Round 1

Offaly Ladies Intermediate footballers made the long trip to Bellefield, Enniscorthy on Sunday last for the first of three round robin games in the All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship.

Wexford 2-12

Offaly 3-7

Wexford, aided by a strong breeze were looking to get off the mark early in this clash and it was clear that once they won the throw in the only thing on their attacker's mind was a goal: however, quick thinking from cornerback Orla Whelan who closed out the gap winning a crucial turnover made sure things weren't going to be that easy for the home side.

Ellen O’Brien opened Wexfords account with a lovely point which was followed up by dangerous midfielder Ciara Banville pointing before Bernie Breen played in a high ball from the middle third and it was fisted brilliantly to the back of the Offaly net by full forward Aisling Murphy for her first of the afternoon.

The Offaly girls did try and were creating some good chances but just couldn’t capitalize on the opportunities including two goal chances: the first was a brilliantly timed turnover from Shauna Murphy in the Wexford full back line as Ellee McEvoy had looked to put the lively Ciara Walsh in, and the second from center forward Emma Hand who just saw her shot blaze the wrong side of the post after some lovely link up play with Marie Byrne.

From this the Wexford ladies went back on the attack and two points in a row for Amy Wilson and a fisted effort from Banville put the yellow bellies seven points to the good, before Aisling Murphy just saw her effort from close go wide as she looked for her sides second goal of the afternoon.

Offaly quickly were on the hunt for a score of their own and a super effort from wing forward Ciara Walsh looked to be going into the Wexford net was wiped out off the line by Shauna Murphy keeping the Faithful ladies off the score sheet.

Wexford got three more points in the opening half through Aoife Cullen and two fine efforts from Ciara Banville to leave their side ten points to the better at the break as Offaly failed to register a single score in the opening thirty minutes of action.

Offaly were going to need something special in the second half to claw their way back into this clash and full forward Ellee McEvoy opened their account, linking well with Mairead Daly following a long ball in from Amy Gavin-Mangan to point for the ladies in white.

Three more on the bounce from substitute Fiona Dempsey along with two great efforts from Mairead Daly reduced the gap to six as the Offaly ladies really came to life.

Offaly looked to be in for goal yet again as Ellee McEvoy played a super ball through to Emma Hand who was once again so unlucky to see her shot go the wrong side of the post before Daly pointed her third in a row for the visitors.

Sherene Hamilton responded with a lovely point for the home side after cutting through the heart of the Offaly defence before putting her effort over the blackspot.

Offaly came back fighting once again and Emma Hand finally got her name on the scoresheet pointing excellently before a powerful shot from McEvoy was just too hot to handle for Wexford keeper Sarah Merrigan, reducing the gap to two points with fifteen minutes remaining on the clock.

Marie Byrne looked to be in for a goal of her own but a fine stop from the leg of Merrigan put the ball out for a 45 which Saorah Doyle kicked excellently to McEvoy who after beating her marker made no mistake in putting the ball into the roof of the net - giving her side the lead for the first time in this lively encounter.

Wexford equalized moments later through a Cathy O’Brien free after Sarah Harding-Kenny was fouled on her way through the Offaly defense before Bernie Breen regained the lead for the hosts with another fine effort from the midfielder.

In the 50th minute a crucial moment came when Ellee McEvoy was hauled down inside the fourteen and referee Brendan Rice showed no hesitation in pointing to the penalty spot, Saorah Doyle stepped up to hit the spot kick but was fierce unlucky to see her shot come off the crossbar, where Mairead Daly was quickest to react winning the rebound and pointing for the Offaly girls.

Wexford keeper Sarah Merrigan took a quick kickout and her effort was cut out by McEvoy who played Mairead Daly through behind the Wexford fullback line and she made no mistake in finishing to an empty Wexford net to put the Faithful County three points ahead.

Both sides defended excellently in the remaining minutes, however it was the Wexford side who managed to find the scorers, a pointed free and a fine effort once again from the excellent Ciara Banville to reduce the gap to the bare minimum as the clocked ticked towards the sixty-minute mark.

In the dying moments Wexford were trying to find an equalizer when a long high ball in from Banville began to drop short and Aisling Murphy was on hand to punch to the back of the net to rescue a dramatic victory for her side after a clash that was really living up to the old saying a game of two halves.



MATCH ANALYSIS



THE TEAMS

Wexford: Sarah Merrigan; Sarah Harding-Kenny, Shauna Murphy, Amy Walsh; Orlagh Kehoe, Roisin Murphy ©, Ciara Donnelly; Bernie Breen, Ciara Banville; Sherene Hamilton, Kellie Kearney, Ellen O’Brien; Amy Wilson, Aisling Murphy, Aoife Cullen. SUBS: Cathy O’Brien for Wilson (43).

Offaly: Tara Roe (Naomh Molaoise); Orla Whelan (Edenderry), Becky Bryant (Tullamore), Nicole Buckley (Naomh Ciaran); Michelle Mann (Naomh Molaoise), Emma Maher (Naomh Ciaran), Annie Kehoe (Tullamore); Emma Hand (Ballinamere/Durrow), Amy Gavin-Mangan (Naomh Ciaran); Ciara Walsh (Naomh Molaoise), Roisin Ennis (Naomh Ciaran), Marie Byrne (St Conleths); Mairead Daly (St Rynaghs), Ellee McEvoy (Naomh Ciaran), Roisin Mealiff (Ballinamere/Durrow). SUBS: Emer Nally (Naomh Ciaran) for Bryant, Fiona Dempsey. (Naomh Molaoise) for Walsh, Saorah Doyle (Ballinamere/Durrow) for Mealiff (all halftime), Sarah Kehoe (Tullamore) for Byrne (55).

Referee - Brendan Rice (Down)

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Mairead Daly (Offaly): There were a number of players from both sides who put their hands up for the award, however, for this journalist Mairead Daly gets the nod. When Offaly needed someone to make things happen for them the experienced St Rynaghs star really stepped up and was central to a lot of what Offaly did well especially in the second half. Her skill, scoring and guidance towards her younger team mates was a joy to watch and some of her scores were excellent.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Offalys penalty miss was crucial as it would have given them a six point lead towards the end of the game which Wexford would most likely have not came back from. It was a very unfortunate chance missed and no fault of any player, but it was the crucial moment that ultimately won the game for Wexford.

REFEREE WATCH

Brendan Rice kept up with the play very well and was consistent with his decisions throughout, he did raise a few questions from both sets of management teams, but in a tight game them percentages will always be fought for that bit harder. Overall, he done a great job and had his own umpires and linespersons, which was ideal also.

TALKING POINT

Offalys failure to score in the opening half of the game was a big factor here, they created six or seven opportunities and even two or three scores from them chances would have been crucial to the result and is an aspect of the game the players and management can work on going forward which can be seen as a positive also.

VENUE WATCH

Bellefield was in excellent condition for this clash, the pitch was in top order and the good weather helped also. There were plenty of stewards on standby, an ambulance (which was thankfully not needed, but a good thought to have there) and the scoreboard and clock were working well. Overall, all arrangements were in perfect order for this clash.

WHATS NEXT

Offaly will meet Leitrim at home next Sunday while Wexford travel to Wicklow for the second round of the competition.

STATISTICS

Wides: Wexford 8 (4 in first half) Offaly 8 (4 in first half)

Yellow Cards: Wexford 1 (Amy Wilson) Offaly 1 (Ellee McEvoy)

Red Cards: None

THE SCORERS

Wexford: Aisling Murphy 2-0, Ciara Banville 0-4, Bernie Breen and Cathy O’Brien 0-2 each, Sherene Hamilton, Ellen O’Brien, Amy Wilson and Aoife Cullen 0-1 each.

Offaly: Mairead Daly 1-4, Ellee McEvoy 2-1, Emma Hand and Fiona Dempsey 0-1each.