Offaly name strong U-20 hurling team for visit to the 'lion's den'

OFFALY have named a strong team for their visit to the lion's den that is Nowlan Park, Kilkenny on Wednesday evening for the quarter-final of the Leinster U-20 Hurling Championship.

Offaly could not have got a tougher draw with a trip to a venue where hurling teams from the county at every grade have experienced a lot of misery in recent years.

They are definite underdogs for this but will be giving it a real go and trying to ask questions of the home side.

Manager Gary Cahill and selectors have named a decent side with a lot of quality at their disposal. Midfielder and captain Jack Screeney played for the seniors in their Joe McDonagh Cup defeat by Antrim last Sunday and he is one of their key players.

Offaly have two exciting prospects in their forward line in Lochlann Quinn and Charlie Mitchell and a lot of their players have impressed at county and club level in the past couple of years.

The game has a 6.15pm throw in.

OFFALY: Mark Troy (Durrow); Cathal King (Carrig and Riverstown), Conor Hardiman (Kinnitty), Joseph Hoctor (Carrig and Riverstown); Shane Ryan (Coolderry), Sam Bourke (Durrow), Luke Watkins (Ballyskenagh-Killavilla); Jack Screeney (Kilcormac/Killoughey), Dan Bourke (Durrow); Ronan Cleary (Ballinamere), Luke Nolan (Birr), DJ McLoughlin (Shinrone); Lochlann Quinn (Birr) Charlie Mitchell (Kilcormac/Killoughey), Cian Burke (Coolderry). Subs – Adam Fitzgerald (Birr), Joe Ryan (Birr), John Coughlan (Seir Kieran), Ruari Dunne (Clodiagh Gaels), Charlie Bracken (Kilcormac/Killoughey), Niall Lyons (Birr), Luke Carey (Seir Kieran), Ciaran Daly (St Rynagh's), Daire Tierney (Birr).