Search

19 Apr 2022

Offaly name strong U-20 hurling team for visit to the 'lion's den'

Offaly name strong U-20 hurling team for visit to the 'lion's den'

Offaly defender Luke Watkins

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

19 Apr 2022 8:35 PM

Email:

kevin@tullamoretribune.ie

OFFALY have named a strong team for their visit to the lion's den that is Nowlan Park, Kilkenny on Wednesday evening for the quarter-final of the Leinster U-20 Hurling Championship.

Offaly could not have got a tougher draw with a trip to a venue where hurling teams from the county at every grade have experienced a lot of misery in recent years.

They are definite underdogs for this but will be giving it a real go and trying to ask questions of the home side.

Manager Gary Cahill and selectors have named a decent side with a lot of quality at their disposal. Midfielder and captain Jack Screeney played for the seniors in their Joe McDonagh Cup defeat by Antrim last Sunday and he is one of their key players.

Offaly have two exciting prospects in their forward line in Lochlann Quinn and Charlie Mitchell and a lot of their players have impressed at county and club level in the past couple of years.

The game has a 6.15pm throw in.

OFFALY: Mark Troy (Durrow); Cathal King (Carrig and Riverstown), Conor Hardiman (Kinnitty), Joseph Hoctor (Carrig and Riverstown); Shane Ryan (Coolderry), Sam Bourke (Durrow), Luke Watkins (Ballyskenagh-Killavilla); Jack Screeney (Kilcormac/Killoughey), Dan Bourke (Durrow); Ronan Cleary (Ballinamere), Luke Nolan (Birr), DJ McLoughlin (Shinrone); Lochlann Quinn (Birr) Charlie Mitchell (Kilcormac/Killoughey), Cian Burke (Coolderry). Subs – Adam Fitzgerald (Birr), Joe Ryan (Birr), John Coughlan (Seir Kieran), Ruari Dunne (Clodiagh Gaels), Charlie Bracken (Kilcormac/Killoughey), Niall Lyons (Birr), Luke Carey (Seir Kieran), Ciaran Daly (St Rynagh's), Daire Tierney (Birr).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media