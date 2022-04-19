Offaly GAA Club name ground in memory of iconic local family

An Offaly GAA Club has named its ground in memory of an iconic local family.

Durrow GAA Club's playing grounds have been named in memory of the McDermott's.

The grounds will be known as Pairc MacDiarmada for five years after the family secured naming rights for the ground.

The McDermott family got together to purchase the naming rights to honour the memory of five brothers, who graced the fields for the club in the 1940s and 1950s: Mick, who died young after an accident, Jim, Patsy, Brendan and John McDermott.

Durrow and Offaly GAA president, Brendan Ward talked about the contribution and talent of the five brothers, a couple who went to America – he noted that there was another McDermott family nearby but most of them emigrated young.

The wider McDermott family have been synonymous with Durrow GAA for decades. A second generation were long serving players and officers and a son of Mick, Tom McDermott is now the club chairman. A third generation are now flying the flag on the playing fields.

Members of the McDermott family travelled from the USA, England and throughout Ireland on Monday for a ceremony where the official naming took place.

Club chairman Tom McDermott welcomed all to the function while Charlie Kelleher spoke about the role the McDermott's have played in local community and GAA life.

Padraig McDermott spoke on behalf of the McDermott family and welcomed home all relatives from abroad. He stressed that the naming of the pitch was not designed to elevate the McDermott's above any other family. Instead, it was purely to remember the exploits of their uncles and parents as well as honouring the contribution of all other great former players and familes. He praised the current club and young players for the strides forward they are making.

Chairman of the Offaly GAA County Board Michael Duignan stated that it was a great way of remembering the past and former players. He congratulated the McDermott family and the club on the initiative.

A poem written by a famous local character, the late Tom Minnock about a 1954 junior success was read by his grandson TJ Minnock while Bernadette McDermott, home from the USA, read out the names of players who played in the 1940s and '50s.

Donal Conway, known nationally as a former president of the FAI, concluded the formal part of the day by accepting a 1954 junior medal on behalf of his father Dan, who was unable to attend.