WATCH: Offaly dance group thrills crowd with performance in Tullamore Town Park

The Donlon Dance Company from Tullamore thrilled the crowd when they performed during the Faoin Spéir in the Open at Tullamore Town Park on Saturday. VIDEO: Ger Rogers
The performance was part of Music In the Open with Music Generation Offaly Westmeath.
It was the latest in a series of events including this amazing art work in Tullamore. CLICK ON THE LINK FOR MORE
Foroige Reference Panel Members from Offaly (l. to r.) Faye McLoughlin, Carol Anderson and Aisling Foley.
