Search

15 Apr 2022

Offaly ring the changes for Joe McDonagh Cup opener

Offaly ring the changes for Joe McDonagh Cup opener

Eimhin Kelly, starting in the Offaly defence.

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

15 Apr 2022 11:15 AM

Email:

kevin@tullamoretribune.ie

THE Offaly senior hurling team has been named for Saturday's Joe McDonagh Cup opener against Antrim in Belfast.

Team manager Michael Fennelly and selectors have made a few significant positional and personnel changes from the team which were beaten by Antrim in the National Hurling League Divsision 1 relegation play off a few weeks ago.

Offaly had a bad day of the office in that game as they suffered a heavy defeat and both positional and personnel changes have been made.

Ben Conneely returns to centre half back after being played at full back in recent games while David King is the full back. Jack Screeney is switched from corner back to midfield while Padraig Cantwell , Eimhin Kelly and Eoin Parlon have been handed starting roles in the defence.

Leon Fox will partner Screeney at midfield with David Nally moving to corner forward. Sean Cleary is starting in the attack while three players that started in the relegation play off are on the bench: Liam Langton, John Murphy and Luke O'Connor – O'Connor is carrying an injury and Michael Fennelly stated this week that he would not last seventy minutes but he is likely to come on at some stage.

As usual with announced teams, pre-match positional or personnel changes can't be ruled out, though the Offaly senior hurling management have tended not to play the games with this that some counties do. The game has a 2.00pm throw in and is the start of a busy, condensed programme of games for Offaly.

OFFALY: Stephen Corcoran (Coolderry); Joey Keenaghan (Clodiagh Gaels), David King (Coolderry), Padraig Cantwell (Shamrocks); Eoin Parlon (Coolderry), Ben Conneely (St Rynagh's), Eimhin Kelly (Lusmagh); Jack Screeney (Kilcormac-Killoughey), Leon Fox (Belmont); Adrian Cleary (Shinrone), Eoghan Cahill (Birr), Brian Duignan (Durrow); Sean Cleary (Shinrone), Jason Sampson (Shinrone), David Nally (Belmont). Subs – Conor Clancy (St Rynagh's), John Murphy (Ballinamere), Killian Sampson (Shinrone), Luke O'Connor (St Rynagh's), Liam Langton (Clodiagh Gaels), Dara Maher (Shinrone), Rory Carty (Birr), Conor Butler (Belmont), Ciaran Burke (Durrow), Paddy Clancy (Belmont), Padraig Guinan (Drumcullen).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media