Former Offaly hurler helps Ballygunner to club All-Ireland final

Action from Ballygunner's semi-final against Slaughtneil of Derry Pic: Sportsfile
A former Offaly hurler played a part as Waterford champions Ballygunner made their way to the All-Ireland Senior Club All-Ireland hurling final on Sunday.
Ballygunner overcame Slaughtneil of Derry on a 2-19 to 1-17 scoreline in Parnell Park to set up a final date with Kilkenny kingpins Ballyhale who reached the final after a late TJ Reid goal.
On the sideline as part of the Ballygunner coaching set-up was David Franks, a former Offaly inter-county hurler.
ABOVE: David Franks in action for Offaly against Kilkenny in the 2011 Allianz Hurling League (PIC: Sportsfile)
David is a native of Ballyskenagh native but played most of club hurling with Carrickshock in Kilkenny.
He represented Offaly from 2000 to 2012 and was a regular in the backline during those years. During his playing career, he won two National League Division 2 medals.
He has served as a coach and joint manager with Ballygunner on a number of occasions in recent years.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.