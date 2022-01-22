Offaly man named manager of Donegal's U17 hurlers

Offaly native Adrian Gaffey has been named as the new manager of the Donegal U17 hurling team. The news was announced on the same evening Paul Burns was named Donegal's U20 hurling manager.

ABOVE: Adrian Gaffey

Gaffey is a native of Ballinamere, Co, Offaly and has played adult hurling for nearly 30 years, winning Championship and League titles in Offaly and with his adopted club St Eunan’s of Letterkenny.

He represented Offaly at minor and intermediate level. He also has a Fitzgibbon Cup medal and Division 1 league colleges medal with the Waterford Institute of Technology. His qualifications include a BA Degree in Recreation and Leisure Management and a HDip in Health Promotion.

He is an award 3 coach and has successfully coached numerous teams including Donegal Senior Hurlers, who were Nickey Rackard winners in 2013, Gallen Community School Ferbane, Co Offaly, to All-Ireland Vocational Senior A football success in 2011, All-Ireland Vocational Senior A football finalists in 2012, Leinster Vocational Senior A football success in 2011 and 2012 and Leinster Junior A success 2010.

With St Eunan’s, he coached the O’Donnell Park residents to the Donegal under 12A hurling titles 2017 and 2018, Qualification for Feile na Gael 2018 and 2019, under-14A hurling finalists 2018 and 2019, and under-15A hurling championship and Feile Finalists 2021.

Gaffey has been appointed for a two-year term with a review after a year. The Donegal U17s will compete in the Celtic Challenge Competition.