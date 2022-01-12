Search

12 Jan 2022

Offaly man appointed to big GAA handball role

Tom Moloney

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

GAA Handball and Cumann Luthchleas Gael are pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Moloney to the role of Interim Handball Manager.

Kinnitty native and long time Tullamore resident Tom was formerly GAA Operations Manager in Offaly and brings a wealth of commercial and GAA experience to his new role.

A former ESB employee and a former president of Tullamore Rugby Club, Tom Moloney has come in for widespread praise for his work as Offaly GAA Operations Manager. He stepped down from that last year and was elected as the Tullamore GAA Club vice chairman at their Annual General Meeting in November. His son Johnny has been one of Offaly's best footballers for the past decade.

This is an exciting time for GAA Handball, with the pending opening of the new National Handball Centre and the recently launched Strategic Plan. Tom will play a key role in both projects, as well as managing the day-to-day operation of GAA Handball.

GAA Handball will also, during Tom’s term, undertake a structural review of its operations, under the guidance of a new interim Steering Group chaired by GAA Handball Uachtaran Dessie Keegan.

