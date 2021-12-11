Clodiagh Gaels lose out in Leinster semi-final

PIC: Oylegate-Glenbrien GAA Club
Clodiagh Gaels journey in the Leinster Championship came to an end today in Wexford.
AIB Leinster Club Junior Hurling Championship semi-final
Oylegate 2-15
Clodiagh Gaels 0-11
Playing with the wind in the first-half, Oylegate were 0-7 to 0-3 up by the water break in the first-half. They extended the lead as the first-half progressed and were 0-10 to 0-4 ahead at the break.
The game was ultimately decided in the third quarter as the home side crashed home two vital goals and three more points with Clodiagh Gaels managing just three points in reply to leave the score at 2-13 to 0-7.
To their credit, Clodiagh Gaels battled to the finish outscoring their opponents in the final quarter but the game was beyond them at this point as the Wexford side progressed to play Naas in the Leinster Final.
However while they will be disappointed today, they will look back on a memorable year where they were crowned Offaly Senior B Hurling Champions.
WEATHER WARNING: Fallen trees and power outages as possible as Met Eireann issues Wind Warning for parts of Ireland. PIC WX Charts
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.