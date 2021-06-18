Offaly bakers - let your lockdown baking skills shine at the National Brown Bread Baking Competition

Bakers in Offaly and other counties around Ireland are invited to put their brown bread baking skills to the test in the 2021 edition of National Brown Bread Baking Competition.

There's a grand prize of €15,000 for the overall winner of the competition held in association with the National Ploughing Association (NPA) and the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA).

NPA Managing Director Anna May McHugh said: “The NPA are delighted that the hugely popular National Brown Bread Baking competition is returning this year. Every year the interest grows and the standard is escalating with hundreds of entries from all around the country. Despite having to cancel this year’s Trade Exhibition due to Covid the National Ploughing Competitions will take place from Sept 15th to 17th and plans are in place to build a programme of activities around #Ploughing2021 including digital activations for all to get involved with and the highly anticipated National Brown Bread Baking winner will be announced on the final day. ”

Hilda Roche, President of the ICA said: “The members of the Irish Countrywomen’s Association are very much looking forward to participating in this year’s National Brown Bread Baking Competition. I wish everyone the very best of luck.”

If you think you have the recipe for success, log onto www.aldi.ie/brown-bread- competition or www.ica.ie for information on how to enter, full terms and conditions and competition rules.

The winner’s brown bread will be stocked in all Aldi Stores in Ireland for twelve months and they will receive a grand prize of €15,000.

The competition will be open to all members of the public (over 18). All successful entrants will be contacted on August 20, to attend the finals, due to take place on September 10 in Howth Castle Cookery School, with the winner then announced on September 17.

All entrants will be asked to drop off their freshly baked bread at one of the following Aldi stores on the prescribed date below picture of last year's winner Marie McCarthy:

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4 9am- 11am

Aldi Head Office Naas, Newbridge Road, Naas, Co. Kildare, W91 VE40.

Aldi Swords, 10 Seatown Rd, Townparks, Swords, Co. Dublin, K67 V2N7.

Aldi Athlone, Golden Island, Ankers Bower, Athlone Co. Westmeath N37 FC04.

WEDNESDAY, August 11 9 am - 11 am

Aldi Macroom, Oakwood, Sleveen East, Macroom, Co. Cork, P12 ER89.

Aldi, Newcastle West, , Co. Limerick, V42 KD35.

Aldi, Main Street, Gort, Co. Galway, H91 PV44.

WEDNESDAY, August 18 9 am - 11 am

Aldi New Ross, Marshmeadows, New Ross, Co. Wexford, Y34 NP48.

Aldi Castlebar, Lannagh Rd, Garryduff, Castlebar, Co. Mayo, F23 TV29.

Aldi Cavan, Dublin Rd, Tullymongan Upper, Cavan, H91PK29.

Group Buying Director, John Curtin said, "At Aldi, we are a proud supporter of Irish suppliers and producers, so we are delighted to sponsor The National Brown Bread Baking Competition again this year and to be able to host the competition during these challenging times. Last years’ winning product ‘Marie’s Brown Bread’ has been a great success, and we want to ensure that Ireland’s best bakers have the opportunity to take part in this fantastic competition again this year. We look forward to sampling Ireland’s best brown bread in the coming weeks and announcing the winner on September 17th in Howth Castle Cookery School.”