RED ALERT: Call-out for gingers to collect FREE drink this week
This Thursday is National Redhead Day
Ireland is famous for beautiful and fiery redheads from Angela Scanlon to Bosco to Domhnall Gleeson, and even Paul O’Connell (before he shaved his head).
Natural redheads represent a unique proportion of the population, in fact, Gingers, makeup just over 1% of the global population, with Ireland being home to the second-largest ginger population in the world.
This Thursday on National Redhead Day, Fever-Tree invites Ireland to raise a glass of whiskey & ginger ale and celebrate our love of ‘gingers’? We are offering you the chance to collect a Fever-Tree Ginger Ale 200ml and Irish Whiskey 5cl and at any O’Brien’s Off-License for you to take away, mix, and celebrate at home. ID essential’
Fever-Tree wants to celebrate the Gingers of Ireland on Thursday, November 5th. For a limited time only and while stocks last, Fever-Tree is offering a complimentary Whiskey and Ginger Ale, available to collect from all O’Brien’s Off-Licenses across Ireland, so you can experience The Ultimate Whiskey Ginger Ale. Recipients must be over 18 and a valid ID is essential.
Anita Hawk from Fever-Tree said: “Fever-Tree Ginger Ale has an unmistakable flavour, created by using a blend of three of the world’s finest naturally sourced gingers, with citrus notes and a clean finish meaning it is an ideal mixer to add to the finest Irish whiskies.”
As well as Ginger Ale, Fever-Tree’s range includes a premium Ginger Beer, so you can pick your preference to suit a range of whiskies, bourbons, and rums as we turn to darker, spicier drinks through the autumn-winter months!
As at home mixing is becoming increasingly popular, Fever-Tree invites the nation to join them virtually to learn how to ‘mix with the best’ at a Fever-Tree Mixing Master-Class on November 12th at 7.30 pm.
Learn how to mix simple yet fantastic tasting drinks from one of the top mixologists in Ireland & the UK, from the comfort of your own home. To sign up to claim a free place, visit HERE.
