Lions Golf Scramble raises funds for local needs in Offaly

Tullamore Lions Club recently ran a very successful Golf Scramble in Tullamore Golf Club to raise much needed funds for local needs.

There was a great turnout on the day with 43 teams taking part. The conditions were tough, but the scoring was very hot on the day. The winning team comprising of Johnny Dooley, Declan Harvey and Glen Mooney came in with a super score of 99 points. In 2nd place was Kevin Galvin, Robert Jones and Peter Gray with 98 points and in 3rd place was Joe Coffey, Sean Coffey and Donie Shine with 92 points.

Tullamore Lions Club would like to thank Anthony Kearns of Guy Clothing who were the main prize sponsors for the event. They would also like to thank Ciaran Stewart of Supermacs Tullamore who supplied the burgers on the course and all other prize sponsors on the day. They would also like to thank all patrons who sponsored teams and tee boxes. Tullamore Golf Club was in fantastic condition on the day and all staff there were so helpful in making the scramble run as smoothly as it did.

There are two big projects coming up for Tullamore Lions Club. The first will be the launch of Tullamore Annual 2021 which will hit the shelves towards the end of November and again, this year’s Annual will be full of great stories about people from or around the greater Tullamore area.

With so many family members unable to get home this Christmas this Annual would be a great present to send to your loved ones. Tullamore Lions Club will have the facility to post out the Annual anywhere in the world, all details on this will go up on www.tullamorelionsclub.com once the Annual is launched.

The second big project coming up is the Christmas Food Appeal. This year more than ever there will be a huge demand for hampers and collecting the food will be a lot tougher with all the social distancing rules. Having said that the Club are confident that they will be able to meet the demand and any help they can get from the public will be greatly appreciated.