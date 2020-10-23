Online Coding Event for young people of Offaly this Saturday

Offaly County Council is delighted to be involved in DojoMór which is a nationwide, online, coding fun-day for young people aged 7 to 17 where they can learn to create a simple game, build a website, programme electronics, create music and develop 3D models using computer coding techniques. Greatly inspired by CoderDojo, this event is an amazing opportunity for young people to be exposed to and to learn practical and valuable skills, that they will take with them for life.

DojoMór2020 is here and this year is set to be our biggest event yet! As we go fully online for the first time, we expect to see over 10,000 young people, aged 7 – 17 from around Ireland joining our locally-hosted coding workshops.

Coding is a basic literacy in the digital age, and it is important for kids to understand and be able to work with and understand the technology around them. Having children learn coding at a young age prepares them for the future. Coding helps children with communication, creativity, math, writing, confidence and it gives students the skills for an exciting future.

Offaly County Council is innovating and transforming through a range of business, community and educational initiatives and DojoMór is just one of these initiatives. The event is running during Public Service Innovation Week and EU Code Week which aims to bring coding and digital literacy to everybody in a fun and engaging way. Offaly County Council believes that STEM education is needed to ensure today’s students are prepared for the jobs of tomorrow.

Due to COVID-19 Restrictions, DojoMór 2020 will take place entirely online. The event takes place live online, October 24th 2020. It is a completely online free event (registration is essential though) which will involve multiple local classroom workshops from around the country being streamed live to the attendees. Workshops will be hosted around the country at 10am, 11am, 12pm and 1pm. To attend a workshop please register at http://www.dojomor.ie and select Offaly County Council from the list of locations and register for the events of your choice

Follow Us @dojomor2020 on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter

Locations include Tralee Institute of Technology, Cork Institute of Technology, Dundalk Institute of Technology, Waterford Institute of Technology, Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology, Dún Laoghaire Institute of Art, Design and Technology, Offaly County Council, Letterkenny Institute of Technology and Maynooth University.

The full list of workshops is available at all locations. Participants can select to attend as many workshops as they would like. Places are limited so ensure to book early.

Beginners Scratch: Scratch is a free programming language and online community where you can create your own interactive stories, games, and animations.

Micro: bit: The Micro: bit is an open-source hardware ARM-based embedded system designed by the BBC for use in computer education.

Thunkable: Thunkable enables anyone to create beautiful and powerful mobile apps. On Thunkable, every app project you create works on both Android and iOS devices.

HTML: Hypertext Markup Language (HTML) is the standard markup language for documents designed to be displayed in a web browser.

VEX Robotics VR: VEXcode VR lets you code a virtual robot using a block-based coding environment powered by Scratch Blocks.

Lightbot: Lightbot is an educational video game for learning software programming concepts.

3D Modelling with Blender: 3D Modelling allows for a huge amount of creativity and imagination without having to learn any code. This event will take you through how to create your own duck in Blender and teach you the tools you will need to go on and create bigger projects. From what you learn during the event you will be able to enter our competition.

Music with Soundtrap: During our music technology event, you will learn to make music in an easy and fun way. We will use the SoundTrap website, which is an online tool for making music, to create our music. It is easy to use and you don’t need to have any background of music. In addition, we will learn how to record and edit our voice and mix it with our music. Audacity, a free audio tool, will be employed to record and edit your voice. In summary, if you like music that of course, you like, this event is for you. From what you learn during the event you will be able to enter our competition.